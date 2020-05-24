  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's president sends holiday greetings as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Taipei Grand Mosque cancels Eid prayers as precaution against coronavirus

  359
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/24 11:00
President Tsai Ing-wen greets Muslim community. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen image)

President Tsai Ing-wen greets Muslim community. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, which began Sunday (May 24) after the month-long Ramadan, the practice of fasting.

“I want to wish our Muslim friends in #Taiwan and around the world #EidMubarak,” tweeted Tsai on Saturday (May 23). “This is a time to gather with family & friends, & I hope everyone will enjoy the festival & celebrate in safety.”

Tsai also posted on Facebook that the government remains dedicated to fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) so that everyone in Taiwan may proceed with their lives while staying safe and healthy. “[I] also hope that the coronavirus outbreaks around the world, including in Muslim countries, will subside soon,” she added.

Eid al-Fitr, or the festival of breaking the fast, is a major event on the Muslim calendar. This year, however, celebrations across the world have been scaled down due to the pandemic, which has sickened over 5.3 million people.

The Taipei Grand Mosque, for example, has canceled its Eid prayers for the first time in six decades over coronavirus concerns. The tradition has to be called off because the mosque cannot guarantee a 1.5-meter distance between each worshipper, according to the mosque’s director-general Wang Meng-lung (王夢龍).

The Muslim community has been expanding in Taiwan in recent years, partly owing to the fact that the majority of migrant workers living in Taiwan are Indonesians.
Islam
Tsai Ing-wen
Eid al-Fitr
Muslims in Taiwan
Ramadan

RELATED ARTICLES

Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in crowded neighborhood
Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in crowded neighborhood
2020/05/23 09:21
Taiwan's Presidential Office denies reports of lost laptop
Taiwan's Presidential Office denies reports of lost laptop
2020/05/22 17:03
Taiwan's coronavirus response can propel nation forward
Taiwan's coronavirus response can propel nation forward
2020/05/22 16:08
Muslims in Taiwan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home
Muslims in Taiwan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home
2020/05/22 10:10
Presidential Office emailgate swirled again on Taiwan's inauguration day
Presidential Office emailgate swirled again on Taiwan's inauguration day
2020/05/21 12:26