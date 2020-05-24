A buffalo's head hangs on a butcher's stall during 'Meugang', a local tradition where people shop for meat one day prior to the Eid al Fitr to be cook... A buffalo's head hangs on a butcher's stall during 'Meugang', a local tradition where people shop for meat one day prior to the Eid al Fitr to be cooked and served during the holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, at Geudong market in North Aceh, Indonesia, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections ahead of this Sunday's celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, raising questions about the commitment to the virus fight from both the government and the public. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)