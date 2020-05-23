Taiwanese representative in the Philippines Michael Hsu (right) donating food in Rizal Province Taiwanese representative in the Philippines Michael Hsu (right) donating food in Rizal Province (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the capital Manila has been locked down amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Taiwanese business association donated rice and vegetables to poor families in Rizal Province isolated by the events.

A delegation from the Taiwanese Association Philippines Youth Chapter (TAPYC) traveled to the mountainous Calawis area to hand over the food to 325 households, CNA reported.

None of the families has electricity at home, so they don’t even have refrigerators for their food, making their lives extremely difficult during the lockdown, according to a French-based NGO active in the region. Many locals also lost their main source of income as they had been unable to enter Manila to sell local products.

TAPYC had originally planned to donate canned food, but a local group advised them to buy fresh food, thus simultaneously helping Filipino farmers and the environment, CNA reported.

