  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese business group donates food to remote area in Philippines

Coronavirus lockdowns threaten livelihood of farmers in outlying areas

  103
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/23 20:45
Taiwanese representative in the Philippines Michael Hsu (right) donating food in Rizal Province 

Taiwanese representative in the Philippines Michael Hsu (right) donating food in Rizal Province  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the capital Manila has been locked down amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Taiwanese business association donated rice and vegetables to poor families in Rizal Province isolated by the events.

A delegation from the Taiwanese Association Philippines Youth Chapter (TAPYC) traveled to the mountainous Calawis area to hand over the food to 325 households, CNA reported.

None of the families has electricity at home, so they don’t even have refrigerators for their food, making their lives extremely difficult during the lockdown, according to a French-based NGO active in the region. Many locals also lost their main source of income as they had been unable to enter Manila to sell local products.

TAPYC had originally planned to donate canned food, but a local group advised them to buy fresh food, thus simultaneously helping Filipino farmers and the environment, CNA reported.
Philippines
Rizal
TAPYC
coronavirus
lockdown
donations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan coronavirus cases remain at 441
Taiwan coronavirus cases remain at 441
2020/05/23 13:14
Taiwan experts say no worldwide travel until summer 2021
Taiwan experts say no worldwide travel until summer 2021
2020/05/23 12:10
Trump talks tough on WHO but now is time for action
Trump talks tough on WHO but now is time for action
2020/05/23 10:50
Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
2020/05/22 16:15
Taiwan's coronavirus response can propel nation forward
Taiwan's coronavirus response can propel nation forward
2020/05/22 16:08