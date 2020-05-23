  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong media tycoon will 'fight to the end' new security law

Next Magazine and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai says Beijing killing off China's 'last miracle' Hong Kong

  503
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/23 17:29
Jimmy Lai is arrested in April

Jimmy Lai is arrested in April (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reacting to China’s plans for a Hong Kong national security law, outspoken media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) tweeted Saturday (May 23) he would fight to the end because Hong Kong is his home.

China’s announcement at its National People’s Congress that it was planning a security law for Hong Kong is being called a violation of the “one country, two systems” formula introduced in 1997 and supposed to last for 50 years. Following the harsh police crackdown on protests against a planned extradition law, Hong Kong democracy activists view the new plans as renewed repression.

Next Magazine and Apple Daily founder Lai tweeted his reaction to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) measures Saturday. “Under CCP’s clampdown HK people have 2 choices: immigrate or stay to fight to the end. I’ll fight to the end. HK is my home. We are not frightened,” he wrote on his new, English-language Twitter account.

Lai also described Hong Kong as China’s “last miracle,” saying the new law marked the end of the miracle. He likened the move to Beijing slaughtering the golden goose, just “like they do with civet cats, rhinos and other wild animals.”

He also considered the law’s impact on Taiwan, ruling out a Chinese attack on the island nation because the “U.S. is militarily way superior than China’s.”

Having promoted free speech for many years in his media publications, Lai recently became a target for the authorities after he participated in last year’s protests. He has been barred from leaving the territory, with a court rejecting his latest appeal against the ban Friday (May 22).
national security law
Hong Kong
Jimmy Lai
Twitter
One Country Two Systems

RELATED ARTICLES

UK, Canada, and Australia 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong
UK, Canada, and Australia 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong
2020/05/23 12:27
Former Taiwan student leader proposes international group to support Hong Kong
Former Taiwan student leader proposes international group to support Hong Kong
2020/05/22 20:46
Taiwan expresses concern at Beijing's planned HK national security laws
Taiwan expresses concern at Beijing's planned HK national security laws
2020/05/22 17:26
US senators threaten to sanction China if new HK security law passed
US senators threaten to sanction China if new HK security law passed
2020/05/22 17:05
Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
2020/05/22 16:15