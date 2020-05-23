TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reacting to China’s plans for a Hong Kong national security law, outspoken media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) Saturday (May 23) he would fight to the end because Hong Kong is his home.

China’s announcement at its National People’s Congress that it was planning a security law for Hong Kong is being called a violation of the “one country, two systems” formula introduced in 1997 and supposed to last for 50 years. Following the harsh police crackdown on protests against a planned extradition law, Hong Kong democracy activists view the new plans as renewed repression.

Next Magazine and Apple Daily founder Lai tweeted his reaction to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) measures Saturday. “Under CCP’s clampdown HK people have 2 choices: immigrate or stay to fight to the end. I’ll fight to the end. HK is my home. We are not frightened,” he wrote on his new, English-language Twitter account.

Lai also described Hong Kong as China’s “last miracle,” saying the new law marked the end of the miracle. He likened the move to Beijing slaughtering the golden goose, just “like they do with civet cats, rhinos and other wild animals.”

He also considered the law’s impact on Taiwan, ruling out a Chinese attack on the island nation because the “U.S. is militarily way superior than China’s.”

Having promoted free speech for many years in his media publications, Lai recently became a target for the authorities after he participated in last year’s protests. He has been barred from leaving the territory, with a court rejecting his latest appeal against the ban Friday (May 22).