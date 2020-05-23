  1. Home
Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra plays to live audience

Members-only concert for 500 people to be held at National Concert Hall on Sunday evening

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/23 16:46
National Symphony Orchestra will play to audience Sunday. (NSO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will perform a concert for 500 people at the National Concert Hall on Sunday (May 24).

In a press release issued Friday (May 22), MOC said it has received approval from Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to gradually reintroduce audiences at performances. It pointed out the NSO concert will be the island nation's first indoor performance with more than 100 attendees since the introduction of social distancing guidelines.

MOC explained that Sunday's concert will be open to members of the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH), who can reserve tickets online for free. However, the ministry stressed the general public will soon be allowed to attend concerts.

MOC pointed out that all individuals attending the concert will be asked to wear masks and provide contact information. It added that every other seat will be left vacant to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection, reported UDN.

The concert is expected to start at 7:30 pm and run for 90 minutes. Several music selections will be featured, including "Serenade for Winds in D Minor," "Serenade for Strings in C major," as well as the well-known Taiwanese ballad "Facing the Spring Breeze" (望春風).

The concert will also be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/zBrCS6KELyM, according to CNA.
