The independent Phoenix Cinema with a coronavirus message written where the name of a movie would normally appear, stands temporarily closed as part o... The independent Phoenix Cinema with a coronavirus message written where the name of a movie would normally appear, stands temporarily closed as part of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in East Finchley, north London, Friday, May 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Two video slot machines await players while one in the middle sits out of service at the WaterView Casino and Hotel in Vicksburg, Miss., Thursday, May... Two video slot machines await players while one in the middle sits out of service at the WaterView Casino and Hotel in Vicksburg, Miss., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Following a two-month shutdown due to coronavirus, casinos statewide are allowed to reopen Thursday, amid enhanced restrictions to keep customers and employees safe. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speeks during a news ... FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Friday, May 22, 2020, extended Michigan's stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12, also keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time. She also extended her emergency declaration through June 19. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool) File

FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a worker cleans along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shut... FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a worker cleans along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly brutal to the tourism-dependent economies of Nevada and Hawaii, lifting the unemployment rate in both states to about one-quarter of the workforce. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Graffiti artist Angelo Campos poses for a photo by his mural referencing the COVID-19 pandemic which he said he painted in honor of health workers in ... Graffiti artist Angelo Campos poses for a photo by his mural referencing the COVID-19 pandemic which he said he painted in honor of health workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Campos, 39, has lost two relatives to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman wearing a face mask amid the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a Catrina mural in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/F... A woman wearing a face mask amid the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a Catrina mural in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

South Korean Imperial guards wearing face masks move during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony, which had been suspended due to the n... South Korean Imperial guards wearing face masks move during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony, which had been suspended due to the new coronavirus, at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus takes a rest on the grass at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Th... A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus takes a rest on the grass at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A health worker checks a computer screen at the COVID-19 test department of the Broussais Hospital in Paris, Monday May 11, 2020. French President Emm... A health worker checks a computer screen at the COVID-19 test department of the Broussais Hospital in Paris, Monday May 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly pledged the country would be able to test up to 700,000 people per week as key to the re-opening process, but so far the number of people tested is much lower and the effective capacities in the country remain vague. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

BERLIN — Authorities say seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in northwestern Germany, in what would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening in the country two weeks ago.

The local government in Leer county said Friday night that the cases, reported between Tuesday and Friday, led to at least 50 people being quarantined.

Previously, no new cases had been confirmed in the area for over a week.

Germany started loosening its coronavirus restrictions on April 20 and that process has gathered pace recently. Lower Saxony state, where Leer is located, allowed restaurants to reopen May 11 with hygiene precautions.

Those currently include a 2-meter (6 ½-foot) distance between tables, masks for waiters and an obligation to take the name, address and phone number of guests so that possible infections can be traced.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. disarmament chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration, but “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the current crisis.”

Izumi Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “there have also been worrying reports of attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide.”

She said growing digital dependency has increased the vulnerability to cyberattacks, and “it is estimated that one such attack takes place every 39 seconds.”

According to the International Telecommunication Union, “nearly 90 countries are still only at the early stages of making commitments to cybersecurity,” Nakamitsu said.

The high representative for disarmament affairs said the threat from misusing information and communications technology “is urgent.” But she said there is also good news, pointing to some global progress at the United Nations to address the threats as a result of the development of norms for the use of such technology.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas, whose country holds the Security Council presidency and organized Friday’s meeting on cyber stability and advancing responsible government behavior in cyberspace, said “the COVID-19 crisis has put extra pressure on our critical services in terms of cybersecurity.”

He said the need for “a secure and functioning cyberspace” is therefore more pressing than ever and he condemned cyberattacks targeting hospitals, medical research facilities and other infrastructure, especially during the pandemic.

“Those attacks are unacceptable,” Ratas said. “It will be important to hold the offenders responsible for their behavior.”

