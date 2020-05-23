TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) traveled to the beach resort of Kenting in Pingtung County on Saturday (May 23) to underline the safety of domestic travel during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the same time, he announced that Taiwan had gone 41 days without any new domestic transmissions, keeping the total of coronavirus cases to 441, most of them imported cases.

During a four-day holiday in April, images of crowds in the streets of Kenting fueled fears that a major cluster outbreak could occur — but it never materialized. In contrast, on Saturday, most of the island was being lashed by torrential rain, including the south Taiwan resort, CNA reported.

On his way south by high-speed train, travelers mobbed Chen for his autograph or took pictures with him. He was planning to spend the night and Sunday in Kenting.

As the epidemic has slowed, calls have mounted for the relaxation of restrictions, though the authorities have insisted measures such as the compulsory wearing of face masks on public transport and social distancing should continue for the time being.

The daily Central Epidemic Command Center news conference at which the minister announces new epidemic statistics will take pace at the beach resort Sunday.