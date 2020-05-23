  1. Home
Taiwan number of coronavirus cases stays at 441, 411 patients already out

No domestic transmissions for 41 days: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/23 13:14
CECC chief Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Saturday (May 23) for the second day in a row, keeping the total at 441.

A run of 13 days without new patients came to an abrupt end Thursday (May 21), when a man in his 30s who had been working in Mexico for about four months tested positive just a day after his return.

Saturday’s announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) meant that the island country achieved 41 days in a row without local transmissions. The death toll remained at seven, while 411 patients were released from isolation after treatment at hospitals.

Out of the 441 cases, 350 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 originated from the Taiwanese Navy’s Goodwill Fleet.
