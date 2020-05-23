  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/05/23 09:23
A swimmer jumps into the water during the opening day of the public open air pool in Cologne, Germany, on a warm and sunny Thursday, May 21, 2020. Pub...
Liliana Van Dyck, 85, keeping social distance to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, says goodbye to her son, Marc, at the end of his visit duri...
A customer sits with his laptop computer beside display mannequins at the Cafe Livres in Essen, Germany, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The cafe set the ...
People affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, sou...
Police officers ask people to not sit while patrolling the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Wednesday, Barcelona permitted peopl...
A masked resident of the township of Soweto outside Johannesburg, South Africa, walks in front of a closed bar Monday May 18, 2020. The sale of alcoho...
A woman sips coffee under her face sheild at a cafe with outdoor tables in Rome Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting restrictions after a two...
Frankfurt team members, keeping a distance, sit in the stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenc...
A passenger wearing a protective suit arrives from London at the Barcelona airport, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Travelers arriving in Spain from o...
This Thursday, May 14, 2020 picture shows room keys hanging on a wooden board at the Grand Hotel Et De Milan, where 19th century composer Giuseppe Ver...
Sabatino Di Girolamo, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, left, touches the casket containing the body of his mother, Annunziata Ginoble, before her inhuma...
Amelie and her sister, Camille, look out from their front window as the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents,...

MAY 15 - 21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

