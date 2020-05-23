AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Amelie and her sister, Camille, look out from their front window as the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents,... Amelie and her sister, Camille, look out from their front window as the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents, Victoria and Damian Kerr, in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Victoria and Damian are both working full-time from home, but are enjoying the chance the lockdown has given them to spend more time together as a family despite its challenges. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Dalziel)

Sabatino Di Girolamo, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, left, touches the casket containing the body of his mother, Annunziata Ginoble, before her inhuma... Sabatino Di Girolamo, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, left, touches the casket containing the body of his mother, Annunziata Ginoble, before her inhumation inside the small cemetery of Montepagano, central Italy, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Under new regulations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic only 15 people wearing face masks are allowed to attend funerals and they have to respect the distancing requirements. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This Thursday, May 14, 2020 picture shows room keys hanging on a wooden board at the Grand Hotel Et De Milan, where 19th century composer Giuseppe Ver... This Thursday, May 14, 2020 picture shows room keys hanging on a wooden board at the Grand Hotel Et De Milan, where 19th century composer Giuseppe Verdi stayed, in Milan, Italy. The hotel dates back to 1863. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A passenger wearing a protective suit arrives from London at the Barcelona airport, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Travelers arriving in Spain from o... A passenger wearing a protective suit arrives from London at the Barcelona airport, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Travelers arriving in Spain from overseas start from Friday going into a 14-day confinement as the country takes timid steps toward re-opening borders with eyes set on reactivating the crucial tourism industry. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Frankfurt team members, keeping a distance, sit in the stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenc... Frankfurt team members, keeping a distance, sit in the stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, March 16, 2020. The German Bundesliga is the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Pool)

A woman sips coffee under her face sheild at a cafe with outdoor tables in Rome Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting restrictions after a two... A woman sips coffee under her face sheild at a cafe with outdoor tables in Rome Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting restrictions after a two-month COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

A masked resident of the township of Soweto outside Johannesburg, South Africa, walks in front of a closed bar Monday May 18, 2020. The sale of alcoho... A masked resident of the township of Soweto outside Johannesburg, South Africa, walks in front of a closed bar Monday May 18, 2020. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes has been banned since the country went into a strict lockdown to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 27. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Police officers ask people to not sit while patrolling the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Wednesday, Barcelona permitted peopl... Police officers ask people to not sit while patrolling the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Wednesday, Barcelona permitted people to walk on its beaches for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown over two months ago. Sunbathing and recreational swimming are still not allowed. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, sou... People affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A customer sits with his laptop computer beside display mannequins at the Cafe Livres in Essen, Germany, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The cafe set the ... A customer sits with his laptop computer beside display mannequins at the Cafe Livres in Essen, Germany, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The cafe set the dolls as placeholders to promote social distancing between customers due to the COVID-19 coronavirus orders for restaurants and cafes. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Liliana Van Dyck, 85, keeping social distance to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, says goodbye to her son, Marc, at the end of his visit duri... Liliana Van Dyck, 85, keeping social distance to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, says goodbye to her son, Marc, at the end of his visit during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Les Jardin D'astrid rest home for elderly people in Maurage, Belgium, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A swimmer jumps into the water during the opening day of the public open air pool in Cologne, Germany, on a warm and sunny Thursday, May 21, 2020. Pub... A swimmer jumps into the water during the opening day of the public open air pool in Cologne, Germany, on a warm and sunny Thursday, May 21, 2020. Public swimming pools in Germany are starting the summer season as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown rules. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MAY 15 - 21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

