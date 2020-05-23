Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro gives a press conference to announce his resignation in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 24, 2020. Moro made the ... Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro gives a press conference to announce his resignation in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 24, 2020. Moro made the announcement after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro changed the head of the country's federal police. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro stand above a sign referring to the Supreme Court as a dictator, and a banner depicting Bolsonaro duri... Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro stand above a sign referring to the Supreme Court as a dictator, and a banner depicting Bolsonaro during a protest against former Justice Minister Sergio Moro and the Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The Brazilian Supreme Court has authorized an investigation which could lead to Bolsonaro being accused of obstruction of justice. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro carry a coffin with the image of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro during a protest against the Supr... Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro carry a coffin with the image of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro during a protest against the Supreme Court and Brazil's National Congress, and to back Bolsonaro's open-the-economy drive amid the pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Bolsonaro greeted hundreds of supporters who gathered at the presidential residence to back his open-the-economy drive even as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the country. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)

FILE - In this May 17, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the ne... FILE - In this May 17, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, joins in a protest against the Supreme Court and Brazil's National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil. A profanity-laced video showing Bolsonaro expressing frustration at his inability to get information from police and vowing to change Cabinet ministers if needed to protect his family was released Friday, May 22, 2020, at the order of a Supreme Court justice in a new blow to a president whose popularity has been sagging. (AP Photo/Andre Borges, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — A profanity-laced video showing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressing frustration at his inability to get information from police and vowing to change Cabinet ministers if needed to protect his family was released Friday at the order of a Supreme Court justice in a new blow to a president whose popularity has been sagging.

The two-hour video of a Cabinet meeting, with portions redacted, was released as part of a probe into allegations that the president was trying to improperly interfere in the federal police, a claim made by former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro when he resigned last month.

The former minister told investigators Bolsonaro openly demanded he make changes in key federal police positions, including the head of the agency as a whole. Moro resigned after Bolsonaro fired the federal police director-general without consulting him.

Bolsonaro has denied inappropriate pressure and insisted his quotes were misinterpreted.

The video shows the president complaining, "I already tried to change our security in Rio de Janeiro and I couldn’t. That is over. I will not wait (for them) to (profanity) my entire family just for fun, or a friend of mine.”

Bolsonaro has insisted that he was referring to the head of his security detail, though he had, in fact, successfully changed that position recently. Moro said he was alluding to the head of police operations in Rio, who presumably might have been involved into investigations into the president's sons, who live there.

At another point, the president also complains about his inability to get information from the police or other agencies.

“You can't work like that. It's difficult. That's why I will interfere. Period,” he said.

Bolsonaro's popularity has been sagging in part due to the resignation of Moro, widely seen as an anti-corruption crusader, and to to his attempts to minimize the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 20,000 Brazilians and at an increasing pace.