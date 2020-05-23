New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|239.25
|241.30
|239.00
|240.90 Down 4.30
|Jun
|242.40
|242.75
|237.20
|238.75 Down 4.25
|Jul
|242.75
|243.10
|237.15
|238.65 Down 4.55
|Aug
|240.25
|240.40
|238.55
|239.40 Down 4.55
|Sep
|244.00
|244.00
|238.40
|239.85 Down 4.55
|Oct
|240.75
|240.75
|240.50
|240.50 Down 4.60
|Nov
|242.00
|242.20
|241.05
|241.05 Down 4.60
|Dec
|244.90
|244.90
|240.00
|241.40 Down 4.55
|Jan
|242.00 Down 4.55
|Feb
|242.45 Down 4.55
|Mar
|244.15
|244.15
|241.70
|242.80 Down 4.55
|Apr
|243.25 Down 4.55
|May
|242.40
|243.60
|242.40
|243.60 Down 4.55
|Jun
|243.95 Down 4.60
|Jul
|244.35 Down 4.60
|Aug
|244.80 Down 4.60
|Sep
|245.10 Down 4.55
|Oct
|245.50 Down 4.55
|Nov
|245.80 Down 4.55
|Dec
|246.00 Down 4.50
|Jan
|246.40 Down 4.50
|Feb
|246.85 Down 4.50
|Mar
|246.95 Down 4.50
|Apr
|247.40 Down 4.50
|May
|247.75 Down 4.50
|Jul
|248.55 Down 4.50
|Sep
|249.15 Down 4.50
|Dec
|249.40 Down 4.50
|Mar
|249.80 Down 4.50
|May
|250.05 Down 4.50
|Jul
|250.35 Down 4.50
|Sep
|250.60 Down 4.50
|Dec
|253.50 Down 4.50
|Mar
|253.55 Down 4.50
|May
|253.60 Down 4.50
|Jul
|253.65 Down 4.50
|Sep
|253.70 Down 4.50
|Dec
|253.75 Down 4.50
|Mar
|253.80 Down 4.50