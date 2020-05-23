  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/23 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 239.25 241.30 239.00 240.90 Down 4.30
Jun 242.40 242.75 237.20 238.75 Down 4.25
Jul 242.75 243.10 237.15 238.65 Down 4.55
Aug 240.25 240.40 238.55 239.40 Down 4.55
Sep 244.00 244.00 238.40 239.85 Down 4.55
Oct 240.75 240.75 240.50 240.50 Down 4.60
Nov 242.00 242.20 241.05 241.05 Down 4.60
Dec 244.90 244.90 240.00 241.40 Down 4.55
Jan 242.00 Down 4.55
Feb 242.45 Down 4.55
Mar 244.15 244.15 241.70 242.80 Down 4.55
Apr 243.25 Down 4.55
May 242.40 243.60 242.40 243.60 Down 4.55
Jun 243.95 Down 4.60
Jul 244.35 Down 4.60
Aug 244.80 Down 4.60
Sep 245.10 Down 4.55
Oct 245.50 Down 4.55
Nov 245.80 Down 4.55
Dec 246.00 Down 4.50
Jan 246.40 Down 4.50
Feb 246.85 Down 4.50
Mar 246.95 Down 4.50
Apr 247.40 Down 4.50
May 247.75 Down 4.50
Jul 248.55 Down 4.50
Sep 249.15 Down 4.50
Dec 249.40 Down 4.50
Mar 249.80 Down 4.50
May 250.05 Down 4.50
Jul 250.35 Down 4.50
Sep 250.60 Down 4.50
Dec 253.50 Down 4.50
Mar 253.55 Down 4.50
May 253.60 Down 4.50
Jul 253.65 Down 4.50
Sep 253.70 Down 4.50
Dec 253.75 Down 4.50
Mar 253.80 Down 4.50