ELKO, Ga. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.

He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office report. It was not immediately clear why police had such suspicions.

An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car, the report said.

He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.

Adams was released from the Houston County Detention Center on $2,964 bond.

The Packers said in a statement they are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an "ongoing legal matter.”

Adams, 24, is a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn. He had 19 tackles last year while playing in 14 games and making two starts. He finished with 26 tackles and 1 ½ sacks in 2018 while playing 16 games and making one start.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL