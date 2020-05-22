  1. Home
Dennis Rodman warns about Kim Jong Un’s sister

If she appears on TV too much, there must be something wrong with the North Korean leader: Rodman

  4260
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/22 20:46
Dennis Rodman (right) with Kim Jong Un 

Dennis Rodman (right) with Kim Jong Un  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Kim Jong Un’s sister appears on television as if she’s running the country, then something must be wrong with the North Korean leader’s health, basketball star Dennis Rodman told a British TV show Thursday (May 21).

Rumors have been rife that Kim has either died or his health has been deteriorating. A first wave of speculation ended when the North Korean media showed him visiting a fertilizer factory on May 1, though since then he has again disappeared out of view, unleashing a new wave of rumors.

Appearing on the TV show “Good Morning Britain” to discuss basketball, Rodman was asked about Kim’s health, Metro News reported. The former Chicago Bulls star visited the reclusive leader of the isolated communist state in 2013, gaining the reputation of one of his rare friends in the West.

Rodman said he did have “communications” with North Korea, adding that “if you see his sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong.”

Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong has often been seen close to her brother, but analysts are divided over whether she would have the clout to become the fourth member of the family to rule over the country.
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Dennis Rodman
Kim Yo Jong

