TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following China’s decision to introduce a national security law to crush dissent in Hong Kong, Sunflower Movement leader Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) on Friday (May 22) proposed to form an international humanitarian team to support the former British territory’s democracy activists.

Lin, who now serves as deputy secretary general of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), suggested the island’s government reach out to friendly countries such as the United States in order to set up a framework for cooperation, or an international team to support Hong Kong, CNA reported.

He said democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) told him on the phone Friday that as a result of the Chinese law proposal, many of his friends and colleagues in Hong Kong now feared for their lives.

As freedoms and human rights in the special administrative region of China retreated, Taiwan needed to play an even stronger role as the defender of democratic values in the region, Lin said.

Other proposals he made were a joint reaction to China’s security law by the ruling and the opposition camps at the Legislative Yuan, and the drawing up of more assistance measures for Hong Kong citizens. Following widespread protests in the territory against its proposed extradition law last year, applications to emigrate from Hong Kong to Taiwan rose significantly, reports said.

