Mobility scooter in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office photo) Mobility scooter in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Users of mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs in Taiwan could soon face fines if they exceed a newly proposed speed limit, after legislators on Thursday (May 21) gave the green light to amend traffic regulations.

On Thursday, the Legislative Yuan's Transportation Committee gave initial approval to amend the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), to tighten regulations on small electric vehicles. The new amendment would still consider individuals on mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs to be "pedestrians" but would require them not to exceed a speed limit of 6 kilometers per hour while on the sidewalk, or face a fine of NT$300 (US$10), reported Liberty Times.

In addition to mobility scooters, all other personal mobility devices, such as skate-scooters, electric bicycles, and electric scooters, are prohibited from traveling on roads. However, local governments can make special exceptions such as special driving sections, times, and speed limits.

Under the new law, all the above-mentioned vehicles are only allowed to carry one person and cannot have a maximum speed that exceeds 25 kph. Those who violate these regulations could face a fine of between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600.

No one under the age of 14 is allowed to ride these electric mobility devices. Those found to be underage could face fines of between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600.

Rental agencies are required to train customers on how to safely operate these vehicles. Those who fail to properly instruct their customers could face fines of between NT$600 and NT$1,200.

In addition, if a vehicle produces excessive noise and the owner fails to address the issue within one year, their license will be suspended for six months.