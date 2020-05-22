  1. Home
Taiwan Presidential Office denies reports of lost laptop

Stories about infighting among ruling party during presidential primaries are 'typical fake news,' Presidential Office confirms

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/22 17:03
President Tsai Ing-wen's inaugural speech on May 20 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reports of a deputy secretary general having lost his laptop were false, the Presidential Office said Friday (May 22) after several days of rumors about a cyber attack and forged e-mails.

On May 15, reporters received documents alleging there was infighting among the ruling party during presidential primaries last year, but the Presidential Office said the information was false and its distribution was the result of a cyber attack. In a second incident, lawmakers received fake emails from the Presidential Office on May 20 through a server reportedly based in the Ukraine.

Media reports Friday said the information that came out during the cyber attacks was from a computer lost by a presidential deputy secretary general surnamed Liu (劉). However, a Presidential Office spokesman immediately described the story about the missing laptop as “typical fake news,” CTWANT reported.

Nobody, including Liu, had recently lost any computer or laptop, the spokesman said. It was added media outlets should immediately correct their reports and the relevant authorities were investigating the cyber attacks.

The alleged confidential document described attempts by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to ward off the challenge from former Premier William Lai (賴清德) during last year’s Democratic Progressive Party primaries.

Tsai won the vote and later selected Lai as her running mate for a landslide victory in the Jan. 11 presidential elections. They were both sworn in on Wednesday (May 20).
