Investigation called for into death of Taiwanese woman in Australia

Sister of victim criticizes Australian police and airport personnel for placing urn upside down

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/22 16:39
Woman surnamed Yeh found dead in Australian home while on working holiday. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sister of a Taiwanese woman who died of unknown causes during a working holiday in Australia on Wednesday (May 20) urged the Taiwan government to ask Australian police to investigate further.

According to Yahoo News, a 29-year-old Taiwanese woman surnamed Yeh (葉) was found dead on Jan. 17 at her apartment in Western Australia by her boyfriend, who had been out meeting friends. Yeh's family said Australian police promised to treat her death as homicide, but had neither contacted them nor provided any updates.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, Yeh's sister said there was a delay in the ambulance's arrival and local police failed to close off the crime scene even after ruling out Yeh’s suicide. She added that Yeh's roommate, who had been living in Australia for several years, had returned to Taiwan and could not be contacted.

The sister said she had agreed to cremate Yeh's body but was stunned when she discovered Australian airport staff had placed the urn opposite down in a paper box. She said she was heartbroken by the careless handling of Yeh's ashes and was even more surprised by the indifference of Taiwan customs officers.

At the end of her post, Yeh's sister urged the Taiwan government to investigate the matter. In response, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Thursday (May 21) the ministry has contacted the authorities in the Australian city of Perth to request a reinvestigation.

Ou noted the Australian police are aware of the ministry's concerns and have promised to stay in touch with Yeh's family, as well as the Taiwan representative office in Australia, reported ETtoday.
Austrlia
Perth
Taiwanese abroad
working holiday
MOFA
Joanne Ou

