A man wearing personnel protection equipment, disinfects a taxi during a procedure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Tembisa township i... A man wearing personnel protection equipment, disinfects a taxi during a procedure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Tembisa township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A man wears a plastic bag on his face as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, on the street in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South A... A man wears a plastic bag on his face as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, on the street in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

People line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) People line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People practice safe distancing as they line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Pho... People practice safe distancing as they line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) People line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A homeless woman talks to South African Defense Forces and police officers as they patrol the street in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 1, 2020, as th... A homeless woman talks to South African Defense Forces and police officers as they patrol the street in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 1, 2020, as the curfew begins. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg, April 30, 20... Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg, April 30, 2020. Thousands are being tested in an effort to derail the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A volunteer directs two men towards a medical tent where they will be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg, A... A volunteer directs two men towards a medical tent where they will be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg, April 30, 2020. Thousands are being tested in an effort to derail the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A man living in his car reacts to police and army patrolling downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling m... A man living in his car reacts to police and army patrolling downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling moments after South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A young girl covers her face, in the Sjwetla informal settlement on the outskirt of the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, May 5, 2020, during the co... A young girl covers her face, in the Sjwetla informal settlement on the outskirt of the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, May 5, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

An informal shop owner wearing a face mask looks on as soldiers patrol on the streets of Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020, as the country remains ... An informal shop owner wearing a face mask looks on as soldiers patrol on the streets of Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020, as the country remains in lockdown for a fourth week to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Soldiers check the permits of informal traders while on patrol in Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020, as the country remains in lockdown for a fourt... Soldiers check the permits of informal traders while on patrol in Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020, as the country remains in lockdown for a fourth week to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Health workers collect a sample for coronavirus testing, outside a shack during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID... Health workers collect a sample for coronavirus testing, outside a shack during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 at Lenasia South, south Johannesburg, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Fellowship Mukanhairi, the daughter of a blind Zimbabwean migrant, has her hair styled in the courtyard of their building in Johannesburg, South Afric... Fellowship Mukanhairi, the daughter of a blind Zimbabwean migrant, has her hair styled in the courtyard of their building in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 16, 2020. A total of 23 families of blind and disabled foreign nationals living in a dilapidated building and earning a living by street begging have been hard hit by South Africa's lockdown as they are forced to remain indoors. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

Relatives grieve Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto co... Relatives grieve Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 in a Johannesburg hospital April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cycles home from work in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Apri... A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cycles home from work in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 15, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by an extra two weeks in a continuing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Family and friends observe social distancing during the funeral ceremony for Benedict Somi Vilakasi at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, ... Family and friends observe social distancing during the funeral ceremony for Benedict Somi Vilakasi at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 in a Johannesburg hospital April 12 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A government official looks on during a media conference for the handing over of the emergency medical equipment for COVID-19 by China, at OR Tambo Jo... A government official looks on during a media conference for the handing over of the emergency medical equipment for COVID-19 by China, at OR Tambo Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Homeless people waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, get their hands sanitized April 13, 2020, in Johannesburg. Because of South Afric... Homeless people waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, get their hands sanitized April 13, 2020, in Johannesburg. Because of South Africa's imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many are not able to work. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by... Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforce a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them being addicted, are receiving methadone syrup from a local NGO, and were complaining about the lack of sanitizer and soap. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, March 28, 2020, during... South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, March 28, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Residents of the densely populated Hillbrow neighborhood stand and wave from their balconies during the coronavirus outbreak in Johannesburg during Ma... Residents of the densely populated Hillbrow neighborhood stand and wave from their balconies during the coronavirus outbreak in Johannesburg during March 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

South African Defense Forces and police check a minibus driver who violated the lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. Police and arm... South African Defense Forces and police check a minibus driver who violated the lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling moments after South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks out the window during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2020. (AP... A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks out the window during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South African National Defense Forces check people's temperature near the Pan Africa taxi rank in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, Wednesday May 20,... South African National Defense Forces check people's temperature near the Pan Africa taxi rank in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, Wednesday May 20, 2020. South Africa has the continent's highest number of confirmed cases and has eased its restrictions to allow an estimated 1.6 million people to return to work in selected mines, factories and businesses. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown has brought a unique kind of discomfort to a country where memories of physical separation are yet to fade. Stand there. Step back. Don’t touch.

More than a quarter-century has passed since the end of the racist system of apartheid, or white minority rule. Many South Africans in this youthful country did not live it, but history, and its aftermath, are never far away.

Now it’s inequality, the sharpest in the world, that underlies the odd new daily existence. South Africa’s poor number in the tens of millions but, largely confined to crowded townships that are a legacy of the past, they are “the other” now.

In the jittery early days of lockdown, the homeless were scattered from the streets by police backed by soldiers — the military’s biggest domestic deployment since the end of apartheid in 1994. Their presence brought back ghosts.

Security forces, their guns clutched in hands covered by disposable gloves, now stop strangers and inspect their papers: business permits, IDs. Another echo from the past.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in late March urged the soldiers to be a “force of kindness,” saying citizens were terrified — of catching the virus, of losing often precarious jobs, of running out of money to feed their families.

All have come to pass.

South Africa now has the most virus cases in Africa, well over 19,000. The unemployment rate was already at 29% before the pandemic, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned it could climb to 50%.

But most visible is the hunger.

Authorities, aid groups and private citizens alike are handing out food. On one empty Johannesburg street, beggars and street children were delighted to see tinted car windows slide open and hands reach out with a little cash or a can of beans.

Elsewhere across the country people have lined up by the thousands, waiting hours on end, for a package containing basics like maize flour and sardines.

Social distancing everywhere is imperfect, from the rich suburbs where runners and dog-walkers burst outdoors after those activities were allowed again, to the townships where a growing number of worried people wait for monthly relief grants.

In this uncertainty, you do what you can. A plastic bag is turned into a face mask. A balcony becomes a world.

And yet the grief at a death from COVID-19 is so strong it overcomes the hesitation to touch as mourners comfort one another.

Lockdown has been too painful, many say, and for many reasons. Some people simply yearn for sales of alcohol and cigarettes, both still banned even as other restrictions ease.

Now winter is coming to South Africa, deep in the southern hemisphere. The nights are cold. The coughing of flu complicates the challenges of fighting the new virus — not to mention persistent tuberculosis, too.

Other parts of the world are stepping out of lockdown and hoping the worst is behind them. But South Africa, like the rest of Africa, is braced for what’s yet to come.

Some have turned to Albert Camus’s novel “The Plague” for a vision of fear. But its words also contains hope for a country facing division once again: “To state quite simply what we learn in time of pestilence: that there are more things to admire in men than to despise.”

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.