Cashbox Partyworld Chairman Lien Tai-sheng, at Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Friday (May 22). Cashbox Partyworld Chairman Lien Tai-sheng, at Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Friday (May 22). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Media tycoon Lien Tai-sheng (練台生) was released on bail of NT$1 million (US$33,300) Friday (May 22) morning after being listed as a suspect in the negligent homicide of six people in a blaze at a KTV his company owned.

A preliminary investigation found that most fire prevention systems, such as fire alarms and automatic sprinklers, had been turned off at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Taipei City’s Linsen North Road since February during repair work on elevators. Lien chairs Cashbox Partyworld, Taiwan’s largest KTV chain.

On the morning of April 26, a Sunday, revelers were surprised by a fire that rapidly worked its way up from a fifth-floor storage room inside the 14-story building, leaving six of them unable to escape. One of the victims was a 43-year-old staff member with a one-year-old child, reports said.

Lien was summoned to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Friday morning to help answer the crucial question of who had ordered the fire safety systems to be switched off, according to the Liberty Times.

After the questioning, he was listed as a suspect in a case of negligent homicide, with bail set at NT$1 million. The tycoon was also barred from leaving the country, venturing out to sea or moving house.

Lien has played a prominent part in Taiwan’s media scene as the chairman of ERA Communications Co., Ltd. and of Next TV, after its sale by Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Media.