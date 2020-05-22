Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is susp... Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, down a steep hill to a waiting hearse in a working-class neighborhood near Pachacamac, the site of an Inca temple, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, May 8, 2020. "Every day I entrust myself to God so that I don't catch the disease," said Faneite, who worked as an electrician in his native Venezuela before migrating to Peru in 2018 with his wife and stepson amid his home country's years-long economic crisis. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Images of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1973-1985) are displayed at the workers' union headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, ... Images of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1973-1985) are displayed at the workers' union headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of an annual march that remembers the 1976 murder of two lawmakers, but this year's march will not take place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A cross with a number marks an empty grave at the Caju cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May... A cross with a number marks an empty grave at the Caju cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A health worker takes a sample from a vendor to test for COVID-19 at La Terminal market in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Ca... A health worker takes a sample from a vendor to test for COVID-19 at La Terminal market in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Demonstrators, some wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, clash with the police during a protest demanding food aid from th... Demonstrators, some wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, clash with the police during a protest demanding food aid from the government, at a poor neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Workers in full protection gear against the spread of the new coronavirus bury a coffin in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for ... Workers in full protection gear against the spread of the new coronavirus bury a coffin in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for COVID-19 cases in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A pigeon flies in the General Cemetery, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) A pigeon flies in the General Cemetery, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

People fish from a wharf in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) People fish from a wharf in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A man on crutches stands within a designated circle used as a measure to help shoppers maintain a safe social distance between each other as they wait... A man on crutches stands within a designated circle used as a measure to help shoppers maintain a safe social distance between each other as they wait in line at La Vega market, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, May 16, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

In this May 10, 2020 photo, Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil. Manaus... In this May 10, 2020 photo, Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil. Manaus' lack of the new coronavirus treatment prompted Pedro dos Santos to drink tea made of chicory root, garlic and lime to combat a high fever that lasted 10 days. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Mariachi musicians wear masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic as they play a serenade at Garibaldi square, now empty of visitors, in Mexico City, Th... Mariachi musicians wear masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic as they play a serenade at Garibaldi square, now empty of visitors, in Mexico City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MAY 15-21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Arnulfo Franco in Panama.

