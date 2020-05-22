  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/05/22 12:01
Mariachi musicians wear masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic as they play a serenade at Garibaldi square, now empty of visitors, in Mexico City, Th...
In this May 10, 2020 photo, Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil. Manaus...
A man on crutches stands within a designated circle used as a measure to help shoppers maintain a safe social distance between each other as they wait...
People fish from a wharf in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A pigeon flies in the General Cemetery, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Workers in full protection gear against the spread of the new coronavirus bury a coffin in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for ...
Demonstrators, some wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, clash with the police during a protest demanding food aid from th...
A health worker takes a sample from a vendor to test for COVID-19 at La Terminal market in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Ca...
A cross with a number marks an empty grave at the Caju cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May...
Images of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1973-1985) are displayed at the workers' union headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, ...
Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is susp...

Mariachi musicians wear masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic as they play a serenade at Garibaldi square, now empty of visitors, in Mexico City, Th...

In this May 10, 2020 photo, Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil. Manaus...

A man on crutches stands within a designated circle used as a measure to help shoppers maintain a safe social distance between each other as they wait...

People fish from a wharf in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A pigeon flies in the General Cemetery, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Workers in full protection gear against the spread of the new coronavirus bury a coffin in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for ...

Demonstrators, some wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, clash with the police during a protest demanding food aid from th...

A health worker takes a sample from a vendor to test for COVID-19 at La Terminal market in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Ca...

A cross with a number marks an empty grave at the Caju cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May...

Images of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1973-1985) are displayed at the workers' union headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, ...

Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is susp...

MAY 15-21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Arnulfo Franco in Panama.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com