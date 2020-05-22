  1. Home
Japan official denounces China for 'ravaging' Taiwan

Taiwan’s WHO exclusion due to Chinese pressure puts global community at risk

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/22 10:52
Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Keisuke Suzuki

Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Keisuke Suzuki (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Keisuke Suzuki, on Thursday (May 21) pointed out Taiwan's importance to Japan's national security and said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should not be allowed to "ravage" Taiwan on the global stage.

In an article published on Livedoor Blog Thursday evening, Suzuki congratulated Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) for their inauguration and praised the country for demonstrating the spirit of democracy. He stressed that Taiwan shares a meaningful relationship with Japan and Taiwan's safety will determine the future of its neighboring countries.

Suzuki mentioned that Taiwan has been excluded from major international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), due to sustained pressure from the CCP. He said Chinese bullying of Taiwan and its frequent incursions into Japan's territorial waters have put the global community at risk, especially during a time of pandemic.

Referring to the WHO leadership as China-centric, the Japanese senior official emphasized that the international health body's refusal to acknowledge Taiwan and its pandemic prevention efforts have resulted in more lives lost than there should have been. He added that the WHO has put the CCP's political interests ahead of global health, instead of sharing useful information provided by Taiwan.

Suzuki emphasized Japan's government will not tolerate China's peremptory threats to people living in free societies. He also promised to protect Japan's national interests at all costs, and that includes keeping Taiwan safe from the CCP's control, reported CNA.
Keisuke Suzuki
Taiwan-Japan relations
WHO
CCP
Communist China
ICAO

