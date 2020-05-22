TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (May 22) issued heavy to torrential rain advisories for 20 out of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties, while school and office closures have been announced in Miaoli, Kaohsiung, Chiayi, and Pingtung due to a stationary front which could bring "disastrous rainfall" to those areas.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that a stationary front hovering over Taiwan will be accompanied by atmospheric instability, thunderstorm cells, and a mesoscale convective system (MCC), bringing severe weather such as lightning, strong winds, sudden heavy downpours, and "disastrous rainfall." Wu said the increase of southwesterly winds will further exacerbate these factors, bringing heavy rain to torrential rainfall across Taiwan.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Yilan County, and Penghu County. The CWB has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Hualien County, and Taitung County; it also issued torrential rain advisory for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County.



Motorist in Kaohsiung's Niaosong District. (CNA photo)

Meanwhile, closures have been announced in Miaoli County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Pingtung Country due to torrential rain:

Miaoli County Work as Usual but Classes Canceled Today. Chiayi County Tai He Elementary School, Chiayi County: Work and Classes Canceled From 12:30 p.m. Kaohsiung City MaolinDistrict (茂林區): Work and Classes Canceled Today.

TaoyuanDistrict (桃源區): Work and Classes Canceled Today.

NamasiaDistrict (那瑪夏區): Work and Classes Canceled Today. Pingtung County Pingtung County Chunri Township Shiwen Village: Work and Classes Canceled Today.

In addition, Wu said that orographic lift in mountainous areas will cause increased rainfall. He advised residents in those areas to closely monitor CWB reports.

Temperatures around the country have cooled due to the heavy cloud cover and rainfall. Today, temperatures will range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 22 and 28 degrees in central Taiwan, 22 and 29 degrees in southern Taiwan, and 21 and 28 degrees in eastern Taiwan.



Flooded creek in mountainous area of Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)

Wu said that on Saturday (May 23), the stationary front will gradually move south, with showers or thunderstorms still likely across the country. Wu warned that residents should still be on the alert for severe weather and more "disastrous rainfall," especially in central and southern Taiwan.

From Sunday to Monday morning (May 24 to May 25), the stationary front will move southward to the Bashi Channel, causing a break in the weather. Skies will clear and daytime temperatures will rise during this period, but occasional short showers or thunderstorms are still likely.



Flooded street in Kaohsiung's Niaosong District. (CNA photo)

Information in English on the latest school and office closures can be found on the DGPA website.