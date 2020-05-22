  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/05/22 08:15
A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Ch...
A government official inspect isolation tents that will serve as a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 at an indoor stadiu...
Chinese President Xi Jinping, at bottom, gestures as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPP...
In this May 8, 2020, photo, Ryoki Ono, head priest, performs a livestream prayer during a 10-day trial of "online shrine" visit program at Onoterusaki...
Sun sets behind a patterned cloud formed over the city in Kolkata, West Bengal state, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. A cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has inten...
A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus is seen though a glass object at a street Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo ...
Migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020. Th...
Passengers wearing face masks stand in close proximity as they ride a canal boat during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 20,...
A man makes video call before a health worker takes his blood sample for a new coronavirus rapid test in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia...

MAY 15-21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

