AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A man makes video call before a health worker takes his blood sample for a new coronavirus rapid test in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia... A man makes video call before a health worker takes his blood sample for a new coronavirus rapid test in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Passengers wearing face masks stand in close proximity as they ride a canal boat during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 20,... Passengers wearing face masks stand in close proximity as they ride a canal boat during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running businesses in the capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020. Th... Migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020. The pandemic has exposed India's deep economic divide as millions of migrant workers have left Indian cities with luggage bags perched on their heads and children in their arms, walking down highways in desperate attempts to reach the countryside. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus is seen though a glass object at a street Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo ... A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus is seen though a glass object at a street Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency until the end of May though there have been no hard lockdowns. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Sun sets behind a patterned cloud formed over the city in Kolkata, West Bengal state, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. A cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has inten... Sun sets behind a patterned cloud formed over the city in Kolkata, West Bengal state, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. A cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has intensified into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal and expected a landfall near Sundarbans, south of Kolkata, on May 19 evening. A red alert has been initiated to sea bound fishermen and disaster management teams started evacuating villagers from the sea front. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

In this May 8, 2020, photo, Ryoki Ono, head priest, performs a livestream prayer during a 10-day trial of "online shrine" visit program at Onoterusaki... In this May 8, 2020, photo, Ryoki Ono, head priest, performs a livestream prayer during a 10-day trial of "online shrine" visit program at Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo, allowing its visitors to join rituals from their homes. The shrine also accepted from worshipers their prayer messages, which were printed on a virtual wooden tablet each and offered to the Shinto gods to keep away evil spirits and the epidemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, at bottom, gestures as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPP... Chinese President Xi Jinping, at bottom, gestures as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

A government official inspect isolation tents that will serve as a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 at an indoor stadiu... A government official inspect isolation tents that will serve as a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 at an indoor stadium prepared to become an emergency hospital amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Ch... A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. China on Sunday reported five new cases of coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for kindergarteners, first, second, and third-graders from June 2. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MAY 15-21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

