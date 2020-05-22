Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 43 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $33.92 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 31 cents, or 0.9% to $36.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil was also little changed at 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.20 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 67 cents to $17.36 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.60 Japanese yen from 107.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0956 from $1.0985.