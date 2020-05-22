Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, May 25

U.S. stock and bond market is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY, May 26

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for March and the first quarter, 9 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for April, 10 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for May, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, May 28

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for April, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, May 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for April, 8:30 a.m.