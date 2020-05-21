NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sky Blue FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando Pride 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Royals FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 13

Chicago at Washington Spirit ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Sky Blue FC ppd.

Saturday, May 16

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage ppd.

Utah Royals FC at Houston ppd.

Sunday, May 17

Orlando Pride at Chicago ppd.

Friday, May 22

Portland at Utah Royals FC ppd.

Saturday, May 23

Washington Spirit at Reign FC ppd.

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage ppd.

Sunday, May 24

Houston at Sky Blue FC ppd.

Wednesday, May 27

Houston at Orlando Pride ppd.

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.

Saturday, May 30

Chicago at Utah Royals FC ppd.

Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Houston ppd.

Sky Blue FC at Portland ppd.