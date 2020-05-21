TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Education on Thursday (May 21) sent a document to schools and local governments, stating that large-scale school activities such as graduation ceremonies will not be limited by previous restrictions specifying a maximum of 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors at gatherings.

However, the document also stated that participants should still observe the social distancing rule of keeping at least 1.5 meters apart indoors and 1 meter apart outdoors, Liberty Times reported. The ministry advised participants to wear masks when social distancing is impracticable.

The ministry also stated that participants should have their temperatures checked when attending school activities — be they indoor or outdoor.

Universities in Taiwan have reportedly adjusted their graduation ceremony plans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with some schools cancelling, scaling down, or holding smaller, departmental ceremonies.

National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung has reportedly decided to change its graduation venue to Sizihwan Beach (西子灣海灘), which neighbors the campus.