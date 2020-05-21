AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

People wearing face masks travel on a train in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Authorities resumed railway service after a two month suspe... People wearing face masks travel on a train in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Authorities resumed railway service after a two month suspension, as the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, stops to look at his phone as he walks down the stairs of the building where he lives, in Manfalut, a t... 28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, stops to look at his phone as he walks down the stairs of the building where he lives, in Manfalut, a town 350 kilometers (230 miles) south of Cairo in the province of Assiut, Egypt on May 9, 2020. Mahmoud should be on the field at this time of year playing as a defender for Beni Suef, a club in Egypt's second division. But like millions in the Arab world's most populous country, he has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

In this May 9, 2020 photo, 28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, right, makes Ramadan sweets, in Manfalut, a town 350 kilometers (230 miles) ... In this May 9, 2020 photo, 28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, right, makes Ramadan sweets, in Manfalut, a town 350 kilometers (230 miles) south of Cairo in the province of Assiut, Egypt. Mahmoud should be on the field at this time of year playing as a defender for Beni Suef, a club in Egypt's second division. But like millions in the Arab world's most populous country, he has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

People attend Friday prayers maintaining a social distance in Karachi, Pakistan, May 15, 2020. Pakistan government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown tha... People attend Friday prayers maintaining a social distance in Karachi, Pakistan, May 15, 2020. Pakistan government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A man wears a diving mask uses as a protective face mask at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have rece... A man wears a diving mask uses as a protective face mask at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have recently begun loosening the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, the easing brought people out of their homes to enjoy the outdoors. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Christian wears a protective mask as she attends Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pak... A Christian wears a protective mask as she attends Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Pakistani churches welcomed worshippers for Sunday Mass for the first time in nearly two months, as authorities eased restrictions imposed in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

A Muslim gives well wishes while he lives, prays and sleeps in isolation in a mosque during Itikaf, the last ten days of the Islamic fasting month of ... A Muslim gives well wishes while he lives, prays and sleeps in isolation in a mosque during Itikaf, the last ten days of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Itikaf is very important for many Muslims due to the belief that the Prophet Muhammad used to exert himself even more in worship, hoping to draw himself closer to God. Itikaf involves total dedication to worship, reading Quran, and supplication. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Pakistani Shiite Muslims gather to beat themselves during a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ali, the son-in-law and cousin of t... Pakistani Shiite Muslims gather to beat themselves during a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ali, the son-in-law and cousin of the Prophet Muhammad and the first Imam of the Muslim Shiites, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Two women practice acrobatics at sunset on the Mediterranean Sea, while many beachgoers blocked out fear of the coronavirus as temperatures hit 38 deg... Two women practice acrobatics at sunset on the Mediterranean Sea, while many beachgoers blocked out fear of the coronavirus as temperatures hit 38 degrees Celsius in Hadera, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israel started gradually easing restrictions early May with a decision to open up beaches to the public earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A Lebanese youth jumps into the Mediterranean Sea off the corniche, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 18, 2020. Lebanon partially reopened its economy M... A Lebanese youth jumps into the Mediterranean Sea off the corniche, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 18, 2020. Lebanon partially reopened its economy Monday after a four-day lockdown that was put in place following a spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

People enjoy the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Israelis flocked back to Tel Aviv's iconic beaches on Wednesday, the first ... People enjoy the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Israelis flocked back to Tel Aviv's iconic beaches on Wednesday, the first day beaches reopened as part of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Many maintained social distance while enjoying the sea during a major heat wave. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A protective face mask is covered by sand at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have recently begun loos... A protective face mask is covered by sand at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have recently begun loosening the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, the easing brought people out of their homes to enjoy the outdoors. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 14-20, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where people began to resume some daily activities as coronavirus restrictions were eased in some areas.

The gallery was curated by photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

