  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/05/21 15:49
A protective face mask is covered by sand at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have recently begun loos...
People enjoy the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Israelis flocked back to Tel Aviv's iconic beaches on Wednesday, the first ...
A Lebanese youth jumps into the Mediterranean Sea off the corniche, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 18, 2020. Lebanon partially reopened its economy M...
Two women practice acrobatics at sunset on the Mediterranean Sea, while many beachgoers blocked out fear of the coronavirus as temperatures hit 38 deg...
Pakistani Shiite Muslims gather to beat themselves during a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ali, the son-in-law and cousin of t...
A Muslim gives well wishes while he lives, prays and sleeps in isolation in a mosque during Itikaf, the last ten days of the Islamic fasting month of ...
A Christian wears a protective mask as she attends Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pak...
A man wears a diving mask uses as a protective face mask at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have rece...
People attend Friday prayers maintaining a social distance in Karachi, Pakistan, May 15, 2020. Pakistan government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown tha...
In this May 9, 2020 photo, 28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, right, makes Ramadan sweets, in Manfalut, a town 350 kilometers (230 miles) ...
28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, stops to look at his phone as he walks down the stairs of the building where he lives, in Manfalut, a t...
People wearing face masks travel on a train in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Authorities resumed railway service after a two month suspe...

A protective face mask is covered by sand at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have recently begun loos...

People enjoy the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Israelis flocked back to Tel Aviv's iconic beaches on Wednesday, the first ...

A Lebanese youth jumps into the Mediterranean Sea off the corniche, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 18, 2020. Lebanon partially reopened its economy M...

Two women practice acrobatics at sunset on the Mediterranean Sea, while many beachgoers blocked out fear of the coronavirus as temperatures hit 38 deg...

Pakistani Shiite Muslims gather to beat themselves during a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ali, the son-in-law and cousin of t...

A Muslim gives well wishes while he lives, prays and sleeps in isolation in a mosque during Itikaf, the last ten days of the Islamic fasting month of ...

A Christian wears a protective mask as she attends Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pak...

A man wears a diving mask uses as a protective face mask at the beach front in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Israeli authorities have rece...

People attend Friday prayers maintaining a social distance in Karachi, Pakistan, May 15, 2020. Pakistan government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown tha...

In this May 9, 2020 photo, 28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, right, makes Ramadan sweets, in Manfalut, a town 350 kilometers (230 miles) ...

28-year-old football defender Mahrous Mahmoud, stops to look at his phone as he walks down the stairs of the building where he lives, in Manfalut, a t...

People wearing face masks travel on a train in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Authorities resumed railway service after a two month suspe...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 14-20, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where people began to resume some daily activities as coronavirus restrictions were eased in some areas.

The gallery was curated by photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com