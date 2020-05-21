TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Army was present at an Indo-Pacific video conference on the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hosted by the United States, reports said Thursday (May 21).

The South Korean military revealed on Facebook that Logistics Command Major General Hsieh Chung-bao (謝宗保), the director of the Taiwan Army's medical affairs division, was present at the Indo-Pacific Landpower Conference.

Hsieh has a background as a surgeon, university professor, and hospital director and has a Ph.D. from National Taiwan University.

The post revealed him to be one of several foreign military officers who attended a speech by South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook at the conference, which took place May 20-21.

Armies from a total of 26 countries, including Australia, Canada, India, and Japan, were invited to share their experiences in the fight against the pandemic.