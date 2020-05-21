  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan military joins US-hosted Indo-Pacific Landpower Conference

Representatives of 26 armies discussed coronavirus prevention efforts

  6964
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/21 15:40
Taiwan's Major General Hsieh Chung-bao (top right) (Facebook, DaehanmingugYuggun photo)

Taiwan's Major General Hsieh Chung-bao (top right) (Facebook, DaehanmingugYuggun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Army was present at an Indo-Pacific video conference on the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hosted by the United States, reports said Thursday (May 21).

The South Korean military revealed on Facebook that Logistics Command Major General Hsieh Chung-bao (謝宗保), the director of the Taiwan Army's medical affairs division, was present at the Indo-Pacific Landpower Conference.

Hsieh has a background as a surgeon, university professor, and hospital director and has a Ph.D. from National Taiwan University.

The post revealed him to be one of several foreign military officers who attended a speech by South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook at the conference, which took place May 20-21.

Armies from a total of 26 countries, including Australia, Canada, India, and Japan, were invited to share their experiences in the fight against the pandemic.
Indo-Pacific
Indo-Pacific Landpower Conference
Taiwan armed forces
army
Army Logistics Command
Wuhan coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows thousands of Chinese leaders wearing masks at CPPCC
Video shows thousands of Chinese leaders wearing masks at CPPCC
2020/05/21 18:35
Thailand seeks to restart tourism on islands
Thailand seeks to restart tourism on islands
2020/05/21 16:36
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Mexico
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Mexico
2020/05/21 14:32
US-Taiwan relations may improve greatly: US Scholar
US-Taiwan relations may improve greatly: US Scholar
2020/05/21 11:33
Taiwan reports 13th day without new coronavirus cases
Taiwan reports 13th day without new coronavirus cases
2020/05/20 14:23