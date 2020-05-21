Red roses dusted with lime cement lay on a concrete slab covering the coffin containing the remains of cameraman Mario Bucana who is suspected to have... Red roses dusted with lime cement lay on a concrete slab covering the coffin containing the remains of cameraman Mario Bucana who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, at the Camp Fe cemetery in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 8, 2020. Peruvian officials call the virus the most devastating pandemic to hit the country since 1492, when Europeans began bringing diseases like smallpox and measles to the Americas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Rosa Rodriguez poses for a photo holding the marble urn that holds the cremated ashes of her 60-year-old husband, a doctor who is suspected to have di... Rosa Rodriguez poses for a photo holding the marble urn that holds the cremated ashes of her 60-year-old husband, a doctor who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home workers prepare to remove the body of a man suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, from his home in Lima, Peru, Frid... Piedrangel funeral home workers prepare to remove the body of a man suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, from his home in Lima, Peru, Friday May 15, 2020. The workers are part of the Piedrangel funeral team who have been commissioned by the government to remove and cremate the bodies of deceased persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home worker Angelo Aza, of Venezuela, rests leaning on the company van transporting bodies of people suspected to have died from th... Piedrangel funeral home worker Angelo Aza, of Venezuela, rests leaning on the company van transporting bodies of people suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, next to maritime containers installed to keep bodies refrigerated at zero degrees, on the grounds of a public hospital in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home worker Jhoan Faneite of Venezuela, drives a hearse on a Pacific Coast highway transporting the body of a person suspected of d... Piedrangel funeral home worker Jhoan Faneite of Venezuela, drives a hearse on a Pacific Coast highway transporting the body of a person suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, to a crematorium in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Six days a week, the Piedrangel funeral workers drive hearses through wealthy neighborhoods overlooking the Pacific Ocean as well as through poor areas on hillsides that don't have running water. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Hospital workers carry a body bag that contains the remains of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, into a refrigerated maritime ... Hospital workers carry a body bag that contains the remains of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, into a refrigerated maritime container on the grounds of the Hipolito Unanue public hospital, in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Family members grieve as they watch Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a relative suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima... Family members grieve as they watch Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a relative suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 11, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A woman covers with a bed sheet the face of her deceased mother-in-law suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2... A woman covers with a bed sheet the face of her deceased mother-in-law suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. With more than half of COVID-19 cases going uncounted, the true scope of the disaster could be even worse, according to some doctors. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Family members stand to the side as Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Li... Family members stand to the side as Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. According to medical and funeral workers, Peruvians are dying from the virus at home by the hundreds. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A family portrait hangs on a wall in the home of a person who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 202... A family portrait hangs on a wall in the home of a person who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Peruvian officials call the virus the most devastating pandemic to hit the country since 1492, when Europeans began bringing diseases like smallpox and measles to the Americas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral worker Alexander Carballo, of Venezuela, enters a home to remove the body of a person who is suspected to have died from the new co... Piedrangel funeral worker Alexander Carballo, of Venezuela, enters a home to remove the body of a person who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. When other funeral homes refused to pick up the body of the first person who died of COVID-19 in Peru, Edgard Gonzales, who owns Piedrangel with his three brothers, saw an opportunity. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Elder Sanchez caresses the marble urn that contains the cremated ashes of his 76-year-old father who is suspected to have died from the new coronaviru... Elder Sanchez caresses the marble urn that contains the cremated ashes of his 76-year-old father who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in the El Callao district of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Peruvian officials call the virus the most devastating pandemic to hit the country since 1492, when Europeans began bringing diseases like smallpox and measles to the Americas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home worker Anibal Rosado is reflected in a window of a company van as he prepares to help deliver to relatives, urns that contain ... Piedrangel funeral home worker Anibal Rosado is reflected in a window of a company van as he prepares to help deliver to relatives, urns that contain the cremated ashes of people who are suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 4, 2020. Edgard Gonzales, who owns the funeral home with his three brothers, says Piedrangel cremates all COVID-19 victims. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home workers, Venezuelan Luis Zerpa and Peruvian Angelo Aza, pass the time playing games on their smartphones as they wait for the ... Piedrangel funeral home workers, Venezuelan Luis Zerpa and Peruvian Angelo Aza, pass the time playing games on their smartphones as they wait for the body of a person who died from the new coronavirus, while parked outside the Villa El Salvador Emergency Hospital in Lima, Peru, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The men are part of the Piedrangel funeral team who have been commissioned by the government to remove and cremate the bodies of deceased persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The body of Ricardo Noriega, suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, lies covered by a blanket on his living room floor in Lima, Peru, Monday, Ma... The body of Ricardo Noriega, suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, lies covered by a blanket on his living room floor in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 4, 2020. The 77-year-old clothing salesman felt ill in late April and couldn't find a taxi or a relative to take him to hospital. He died in an armchair in his living room about a week later, facing a wall hung with family photos. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home workers Jhoan Faneite and Luis Brito, both of Venezuela, remove the body of an 85-year-old retired carpenter who is suspected ... Piedrangel funeral home workers Jhoan Faneite and Luis Brito, both of Venezuela, remove the body of an 85-year-old retired carpenter who is suspected to have died from complications due to the new coronavirus, in the Chorrillos neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Monday, May 4, 2020. According to medical and funeral workers, Peruvians are dying from the virus at home by the hundreds. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A neighbor restrains his barking dog as a team of Piedrangel funeral home workers arrive to remove the body of a 51-year-old electrician suspected to ... A neighbor restrains his barking dog as a team of Piedrangel funeral home workers arrive to remove the body of a 51-year-old electrician suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, in a working-class neighborhood near Pachacamac, the site of an Inca temple, on the outskirts if Lima, Peru, Friday, May 8, 2020. Suffering from diabetes, the electrician began drinking an infusion of eucalyptus, ginger and lemon when he felt pain in his eyes earlier this month. He died in his sleep a week later. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A bed sheet moistened with sodium hypochlorite covers the body of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, ... A bed sheet moistened with sodium hypochlorite covers the body of a person suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the coronavirus, Peru has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home workers, Luis Zerpa of Venezuela and Peruvian Angelo Aza, prepare to remove bodies of deceased persons who are suspected to ha... Piedrangel funeral home workers, Luis Zerpa of Venezuela and Peruvian Angelo Aza, prepare to remove bodies of deceased persons who are suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, from a public hospital morgue in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The men are part of the Piedrangel funeral team who have been commissioned by the government to remove and cremate the bodies of deceased persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Neighbors watch as Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Ma... Neighbors watch as Piedrangel funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. With more than half of COVID-19 cases going uncounted, the true scope of the disaster could be even worse, according to some doctors. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home workers Alexander Carballo, left, Luis Brito, right, both of Venezuela, and Peruvian Martín Aguila, arrive in the El Augustino... Piedrangel funeral home workers Alexander Carballo, left, Luis Brito, right, both of Venezuela, and Peruvian Martín Aguila, arrive in the El Augustino neighborhood to remove the body of a resident suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 4, 2020. The work of recovering bodies of those who are suspected to have died from the virus from homes has fallen on the Piedrangel funeral home workers, who collect as many as 10 bodies a day. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Palmira Cortez mournfully watches as a team of Piedrangel funeral workers carry away the body of her 71-year husband, who is suspected to have died fr... Palmira Cortez mournfully watches as a team of Piedrangel funeral workers carry away the body of her 71-year husband, who is suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Peruvian officials call the virus the most devastating pandemic to hit the country since 1492, when Europeans began bringing diseases like smallpox and measles to the Americas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home worker Alexander Carballo, of Venezuela, directs a crew member driving a company van on a narrow, rocky road, after picking up... Piedrangel funeral home worker Alexander Carballo, of Venezuela, directs a crew member driving a company van on a narrow, rocky road, after picking up the body of a person suspected of dying from the new coronavirus, in El Agustino neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Monday, May 4, 2020. With more than half of the COVID-19 cases going uncounted, according to some doctors' estimates, Peruvians are dying at home by the hundreds. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Siblings Jorge and Julia Lopez pose for a photo holding family snapshots in the living room where their father Faustino Lopez committed suicide days a... Siblings Jorge and Julia Lopez pose for a photo holding family snapshots in the living room where their father Faustino Lopez committed suicide days after learning he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

An old family snapshot of Jorge and Julia Lopez posing with their father Faustino Lopez, sits on a notebook of scribbled pages, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday... An old family snapshot of Jorge and Julia Lopez posing with their father Faustino Lopez, sits on a notebook of scribbled pages, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Depressed and fearful, their father a 68-year-old gardener committed suicide after learning he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to his son. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Piedrangel funeral home worker Luis Zerpa, of Venezuela, arrives to remove the body of 68-year-old Faustino Lopez who is believed to have committed su... Piedrangel funeral home worker Luis Zerpa, of Venezuela, arrives to remove the body of 68-year-old Faustino Lopez who is believed to have committed suicide after learning that he tested positive for the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Lopez tried to check himself into a government center for coronavirus patients. A guard turned him away because he hadn't been correctly referred. Lopez went home, drank muriatic acid and hanged himself in his living room with a yellow extension cord. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is susp... Venezuelans Luis Zerpa, from left, Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite, carry a body bag that contains the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, down a steep hill to a waiting hearse in a working-class neighborhood near Pachacamac, the site of an Inca temple, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, May 8, 2020. "Every day I entrust myself to God so that I don't catch the disease," said Faneite, who worked as an electrician in his native Venezuela before migrating to Peru in 2018 with his wife and stepson amid his home country's years-long economic crisis. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Faustino López was terrified after his wife, Angélica, was hospitalized with the coronavirus last month.

Deeply shaken by seeing her so seriously ill after 45 years of marriage, and worried about falling sick himself, López moved from their bed to the living room couch, and wept as he watched news of the pandemic spreading through Peru. Then he lost his sense of taste and began to shiver with fever. A test came back positive for the virus.

Depressed and fearful, López tried to check himself into a government center for coronavirus patients, according to his two children. A guard turned him away because he hadn’t been correctly referred.

The 68-year-old gardener went home, drank muriatic acid and hanged himself in his living room with a yellow extension cord.

López’s body remained there, the police afraid to touch it, until a gray Hyundai hearse pulled up. Jhoan Faneite and his stepson, Luis Zerpa, stepped out, wrapped in protective gear and toting a body bag and disinfectant.

Despite strict measures to control the coronavirus, this South American nation of 32 million people has become one of the countries worst hit by the COVID-19 disease. With more than 104,000 cases and 3,000 deaths, Peru was 12th in the world in numbers of confirmed diagnoses Wednesday, more than reported by China and just behind India.

The true scope of the disaster is even worse. With more than half of cases going uncounted, according to some doctors’ estimates, Peruvian officials call the coronavirus pandemic the most devastating to hit the country since 1492, when Europeans began bringing diseases like smallpox and measles to the Americas.

Peruvians are dying at home by the hundreds. In the capital, Lima, the grueling, dangerous work of recovering bodies from homes falls to Faneite, Zerpa and fellow workers from the Piedrangel funeral home, who, clad in full-body orange suits, face masks and goggles to protect themselves, collect as many as 10 bodies a day.

On this afternoon earlier this month, Zerpa began by stripping López and washing down his body with disinfectant as Faneite looked over the 68-year-old’s identity card and other official documents.

A week later, López's wife, Angélica, died of coronavirus in a hospital.

“Every day I entrust myself to God so that I don’t catch the disease,” said Faneite, who worked as an electrician in his native Venezuela before migrating to Peru in 2018 with his wife and stepson amid his home country’s years-long economic crisis.

Peru was home to some 865.000 Venezuelan migrants last month, although a significant number have begun returning home due to lack of work during Peru’s pandemic shutdown, which led to a 16.25% drop in GDP in March, the month it began.

Six days a week, Faneite, Zerpa and some of the roughly 20 other Venezuelan funeral workers drive hearses through wealthy neighborhoods overlooking the Pacific Ocean as well as through poor areas on hillsides that don’t have running water.

Marcos Epinoza, a 51-year-old electrician, lived in a working-class neighborhood near Pachacámac, the site of an Inca temple. Suffering from diabetes, he began drinking an infusion of eucalyptus, ginger and lemon when he felt pain in his eyes earlier this month.

He died in his sleep a week later, just before 3 a.m. on May 8.

Eight hours later, Faneite, Zerpa and another Venezuelan crew member, Luis Brito, walked uphill to his house, only their eyes visible through their protective gear. They hauled him in a body bag by hand, pausing to rest the corpse in the dirt on the steep descent back to the hearse.

The Piedrangel funeral home says it collected the first person confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in Peru, a psychologist who died alone in March in his apartment overlooking the ocean.

When other funeral homes refused to pick up the body, Edgard Gonzales, who owns the funeral home with his three brothers, saw opportunity.

“A door could open here,” he remembers telling them. Piedrangel cremates all COVID-19 victims.

Ricardo Noriega, a 77-year-old clothing salesman, felt ill in late April and couldn’t find a taxi or a relative to take him to a hospital. He died in an armchair in his living room about a week later, facing a wall hung with family photos.

Zerpa and two other colleagues wrapped Noriega in a body bag and carried him out to the hearse.

Peru’s government barred all nonessential movement and shuttered business on March 15, a lockdown currently scheduled to last until Sunday.

When soldiers and police stop the Piedrangel hearse to demand its travel permit, many recoil when informed it is carrying a likely COVID-19 victim.

More than 5,000 police officers have been diagnosed with the disease, with 92 deaths, out of a force of roughly 100,000. The army has suffered lower levels of the disease.

Faneite says he has personally handled more than 400 COVID-19 deaths since March.

When he returns home to his sleeping wife and two young children, Faneite undresses in silence, showers and washes his clothes with sodium hypochlorite disinfectant. Sometimes, he gargles with salt water.

He says he must stay healthy for his family, including his elderly parents who remain in Venezuela.

’’You have to take care of yourself,” he says. “Before they go, before the inevitable happens, I want see them again.”