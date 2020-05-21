  1. Home
Overseas Taiwanese organizations place ad in US newspaper

Ad congratulates President Tsai's inaugration, calls for Taiwan's diplomatic recognition

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/21 12:09
Overseas Taiwanese communities place ad in the Washington Times on May 20. (FAPA Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Taiwanese communities have congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her inauguration in a newspaper advertisement, which also urged the U.S. government to diplomatically recognize Taiwan.

A total of 10 overseas Taiwanese organizations, including the Washington-based lobby group Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), jointly published a full-page ad in the Washington Times on Wednesday (May 20). In addition to sending congratulations to Tsai, the ad was intended to celebrate Taiwan’s democracy while calling for U.S.’ diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, said FAPA via Facebook.
　

“We have witnessed the gradual normalization in US-Taiwan relations during the past four years,” stated FAPA President Minze Chien (簡明子). He said that with Taiwan’s contributions to the U.S. to aid the country’s fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), “Taiwan has shown the United States that it is a country that warrants diplomatic recognition.”

“It is time to change the outdated policy and move towards formal US-Taiwan diplomatic relations,” added Chen. Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. should not be lumped in with that of North Korea, Iran, and Syria, which also lack diplomatic relations with the U.S., according to the sponsors of the ad.

The 10 overseas Taiwanese organizations that have joined forces in the ad include the North American Taiwanese Medical Association (NATMA), North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association (NATPA), North America Taiwanese Women’s Association (NATWA), and World Federation of Taiwanese Associations (WFTA), among others.
