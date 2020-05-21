TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Senate of the Czech Republic has voted in favor of its president to visit Taiwan in the latest repudiation against Chinese pressure.

A resolution in favor of sending a business delegation to Taiwan led by President of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil was passed on Wednesday (May 20), with a vote of 54 to 1. The trip will be “in line with the long-term foreign policy interests of the Czech Republic,” the resolution stated.

The Senate of the central European nation convened on Wednesday to discuss a threatening letter sent by the Chinese embassy in Prague to the Czech president’s office in January. The letter angered Czech political circles as it pledged that Beijing would retaliate against Czech companies with operations in China if then-Senate President Jaroslav Kubera visited Taiwan.

Kubera died before he could make the trip, with his family later accusing China’s threatening letter of contributing to Kubera’s sudden death. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who previously endorsed closer ties with China and expressed concern over Kubera’s planned visit, commented that China should replace its ambassador in Czechia.

The resolution passed on Wednesday “rejects” the threatening tone of communication from China’s embassy in Prague, arguing that such behavior has “exceeded the limit” of interference in the internal affairs of the Czech Republic. The resolution was proposed by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Security and drafted by Senator Pavel Fischer.

Fischer said on Wednesday the proposal regarding the Senate president’s visit to Taiwan is not a task for the president but rather support. He also criticized the letter from China’s embassy as a “scandalous document.”

Assuming the position of the Czech Senate president in February, Vystrcil has hinted at the possibility of visiting Taiwan despite China’s opposition. The more China attempts to interfere with the Czech Republic and its Senate, the more likely the trip will be made, Vystrcil said on Tuesday.

Vystrcil also congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her second term.