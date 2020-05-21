Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.53, or 4.8%, to settle at $33.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.10, or 3.2% to $35.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery slipped less than 1 cent to $1.04 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $6.50 to $1,752.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 13 cents to $18.03 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $2.46 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.49 Japanese yen from 107.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.0985 from $1.0947.