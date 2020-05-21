  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 107.05 Down 1.35
Jul 106.75 107.65 105.30 105.65 Down 1.40
Sep 108.20 108.95 106.70 107.05 Down 1.35
Dec 109.95 110.75 108.65 108.95 Down 1.25
Mar 112.05 112.65 110.55 110.80 Down 1.25
May 112.05 113.10 111.55 111.80 Down 1.25
Jul 112.95 114.10 112.85 112.85 Down 1.25
Sep 114.25 115.15 113.90 113.90 Down 1.20
Dec 115.65 116.55 115.35 115.35 Down 1.10
Mar 117.45 117.45 116.80 116.80 Down 1.00
May 117.60 Down 1.00
Jul 118.40 Down 1.00
Sep 119.20 Down 1.00
Dec 120.05 Down 1.00
Mar 120.75 Down 1.00