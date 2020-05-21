New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|107.05
|Down 1.35
|Jul
|106.75
|107.65
|105.30
|105.65
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|108.20
|108.95
|106.70
|107.05
|Down 1.35
|Dec
|109.95
|110.75
|108.65
|108.95
|Down 1.25
|Mar
|112.05
|112.65
|110.55
|110.80
|Down 1.25
|May
|112.05
|113.10
|111.55
|111.80
|Down 1.25
|Jul
|112.95
|114.10
|112.85
|112.85
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|114.25
|115.15
|113.90
|113.90
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|115.65
|116.55
|115.35
|115.35
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|117.45
|117.45
|116.80
|116.80
|Down 1.00
|May
|117.60
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|118.40
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|119.20
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|120.05
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|120.75
|Down 1.00