BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2376
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2430
|2461
|2393
|2401
|Down
|34
|Sep
|2399
|2431
|2368
|2376
|Down
|30
|Dec
|2349
|2377
|2324
|2332
|Down
|23
|Mar
|2305
|2341
|2292
|2301
|Down
|17
|May
|2296
|2320
|2276
|2285
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2283
|2307
|2275
|2275
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2271
|2273
|2263
|2263
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2260
|2260
|2257
|2257
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2258
|Down
|10