BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2376 Down 30
Jul 2430 2461 2393 2401 Down 34
Sep 2399 2431 2368 2376 Down 30
Dec 2349 2377 2324 2332 Down 23
Mar 2305 2341 2292 2301 Down 17
May 2296 2320 2276 2285 Down 13
Jul 2283 2307 2275 2275 Down 10
Sep 2271 2273 2263 2263 Down 10
Dec 2260 2260 2257 2257 Down 10
Mar 2258 Down 10