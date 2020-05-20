NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago Red Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina Courage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland Thorns FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Spirit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Dash
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando Pride
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Royals FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago at Washington Spirit ppd.
North Carolina Courage at Sky Blue FC ppd.
Reign FC at Portland ppd.
Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage ppd.
Utah Royals FC at Houston ppd.
Orlando Pride at Chicago ppd.
Portland at Utah Royals FC ppd.
Washington Spirit at Reign FC ppd.
Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage ppd.
Houston at Sky Blue FC ppd.
Houston at Orlando Pride ppd.
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.
Chicago at Utah Royals FC ppd.
Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit ppd.
North Carolina Courage at Houston ppd.
Sky Blue FC at Portland ppd.