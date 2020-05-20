Asus and National Yang Ming University join hands to promote AI and smart healthcare. Asus and National Yang Ming University join hands to promote AI and smart healthcare. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local technology group AsusTek Computer Inc., commonly known by its brand name Asus, announced a plan Tuesday (May 19) for a joint program with National Yang Ming University (NYMU) to develop AI medical talent.

Under the project, top managers at Asus and its affiliate AICS will teach classes at the university in Taipei City, which is known for its medical courses, in order to train talent in fields such as biotechnology and break down barriers between business and academia.

In addition, AICS will establish an “AI for Medical” program for trainees and PhD students at the college, Health Media reported. The cooperation would allow students to apply the theoretical knowledge gained from the courses at the hospital to practical tasks.

The current Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic showed the importance of smart healthcare, with the medical world needing as much transformation and restructuring as the business world, said National Yang Ming University President Steve Kuo (郭旭崧).

“AI for Medical” did not reflect a trend, but was already part of the present, showing that business and academia could work together to turn Taiwan into a center for smart healthcare, according to Kuo.