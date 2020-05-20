TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netizens were outraged by the close proximity of a Chinese airport under construction to the coast of Taiwan’s outlying county of Kinmen after seeing a photo posted on social media, with one describing China’s behavior as trespassing.

The photo was taken by a Kinmen resident on the shores of the island county's Guan'ao area and posted to Facebook, Liberty Times reported Wednesday (May 20). The photo was quickly reposted by another netizen to PTT, a Taiwanese social media site, along with an article titled “The new Xiamen airport is being built at the door of Kinmen!”

The second netizen who reposted the photo wrote in the article that the construction site of Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport (翔安國際機場) is only about six kilometers from Kinmen’s coastline, labeling the project as trespassing.

The reposting on PTT touched off a wave of heated debate, with some users lamenting that Taiwan cannot do anything about it because the construction did not extend beyond China’s border, while others were calling the construction an overreach and an intrusion.

In 2017, the Kinmen County Government held a discussion on the issue of the new airport in Xiamen, during which aviation expert Lee Mi (李彌) said that it will greatly affect Taiwan in many areas, including the environment, ecology, and economic development, per Liberty Times.