President Tsai Ing-wen during her May 20 inaugural speech President Tsai Ing-wen during her May 20 inaugural speech (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Constitutional reform during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term should not be limited to issues which already obtained consensus support, Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said Wednesday (May 20).

Tsai and new Vice President William Lai (賴清德) were sworn in Wednesday for a four-year-term, the president’s last.

One of the topics at the top of the list for constitutional amendments was lowering the minimum voting age to 18, due to the widespread support the proposal has achieved from various sectors of the political spectrum.

However, constitutional reform should also involve topics such as Taiwan’s official name, the central government structure, the size of the legislature, the electoral system, and the process for constitutional amendments itself: all issues in need of consideration, You wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the opinion poll expert, Tsai’s latest inauguration speech proved that she was a predictably conservative politician, insisting on the status quo in cross-strait relations, putting stability above everything else and not easily seeking change, the China Times reported.

As to relations with China, due to the current Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there is no possibility of them improving in the near term, You said. Only a sudden change in course by the Chinese government could alter the currently unstable situation, but nobody thinks that likely, he remarked.

You was also pessimistic about the chances for Taiwan joining international organizations, while the military needed to consider how long it would be able to withstand a Chinese attack, especially during the current period of tension.