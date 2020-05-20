  1. Home
  2. Politics

US State Department spokeswoman posts Taiwan flag in criticism of China

Morgan Ortagus says Chinese political schemes widen difference between Taiwan and China

  385
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/20 17:17
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. 

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite Taiwan's exclusion from the 2020 World Health Assembly (WHA), international leaders have spoken up for the island nation and bashed China for asserting a negative political influence on global affairs, including U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who showed her support by posting a Taiwanese flag on Twitter.

Following the opening of the WHA's 73rd session on Monday (May 18), Ortagus took to Twitter to criticize the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) discrimination against Taiwan. She said the CCP's "spiteful" attempts to silence Taiwan have "exposed the emptiness" of its promises to be transparent and cooperative in the pandemic battle and that its actions have only accentuated the difference between Taiwan and China.

Below her comments, Ortagus showed a picture of the Taiwanese flag and shared a press statement from the State Department on Taiwan's exclusion from the WHA. She also added the hashtag "TweetForTaiwan," as part of the U.S. campaign to rally support for Taiwan's participation in the international health conference.

In a similar Twitter post, U.S. Congressman Marco Rubio also acknowledged the island's contributions to the global community during the outbreak. He exclaimed that the U.S. stands with Taiwan, who it regards as an important security and economic partner in the Indo-Pacific, reported New Talk.
WHA
cross-strait relations
Morgan Ortagus
Department of State
CCP
Marco Rubio

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsai Ing-wen sworn into office as Taiwan president
Tsai Ing-wen sworn into office as Taiwan president
2020/05/20 09:41
Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation
Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation
2020/05/19 15:59
Taiwanese doctors manage to attend WHA despite Taiwan being blocked entry
Taiwanese doctors manage to attend WHA despite Taiwan being blocked entry
2020/05/19 15:48
Vandals paint 'F*** CCP,' 'TAIWAN NO.1' on Chinese consulate in NZ
Vandals paint 'F*** CCP,' 'TAIWAN NO.1' on Chinese consulate in NZ
2020/05/19 15:48
Pompeo demands China disclose whereabouts of Tibet's Panchen Lama
Pompeo demands China disclose whereabouts of Tibet's Panchen Lama
2020/05/19 14:29