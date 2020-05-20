TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite Taiwan's exclusion from the 2020 World Health Assembly (WHA), international leaders have spoken up for the island nation and bashed China for asserting a negative political influence on global affairs, including U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who showed her support by posting a Taiwanese flag on Twitter.

Following the opening of the WHA's 73rd session on Monday (May 18), Ortagus took to Twitter to criticize the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) discrimination against Taiwan. She said the CCP's "spiteful" attempts to silence Taiwan have "exposed the emptiness" of its promises to be transparent and cooperative in the pandemic battle and that its actions have only accentuated the difference between Taiwan and China.

Below her comments, Ortagus showed a picture of the Taiwanese flag and shared a press statement from the State Department on Taiwan's exclusion from the WHA. She also added the hashtag "TweetForTaiwan," as part of the U.S. campaign to rally support for Taiwan's participation in the international health conference.

In a similar Twitter post, U.S. Congressman Marco Rubio also acknowledged the island's contributions to the global community during the outbreak. He exclaimed that the U.S. stands with Taiwan, who it regards as an important security and economic partner in the Indo-Pacific, reported New Talk.

