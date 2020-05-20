FILE - In this photo taken on Saturday, May 4, 2019, Belgium's King Philippe, center, the Queen Mathilde, center, and Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belg... FILE - In this photo taken on Saturday, May 4, 2019, Belgium's King Philippe, center, the Queen Mathilde, center, and Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium leave the Notre Dame cathedral after attending at the funeral of the Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, in Luxembourg. Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgian throne, is signing up to one year in military school to help her prepare for her royal function. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

FILE - In this photo taken on Saturday, July 21, 2018, Crown Princess Elisabeth, right, and Belgian Prince Gabriel stand in the royal stand as they wa... FILE - In this photo taken on Saturday, July 21, 2018, Crown Princess Elisabeth, right, and Belgian Prince Gabriel stand in the royal stand as they watch the Belgian National Day parade in Brussels. Queen Mathilde. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, July 11, 2019, King Philippe of Belgium, left, and Belgium's Princess Elisabeth visit the King's office for th... FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, July 11, 2019, King Philippe of Belgium, left, and Belgium's Princess Elisabeth visit the King's office for the recordings of his speech for Belgian National Day at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgian throne, is signing up to one year in military school to help her prepare for her royal function. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgian throne, is signing up to do a year in military school to help her prepare for her royal duties.

The palace announced Wednesday that the princess, 18, will enter the Royal Military School in central Brussels for a one-year course in social and military sciences. Her father, King Philippe, also attended the school.

“She joins a long tradition within the royal family,” the statement said.

She is set to graduate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales at the end of the month.