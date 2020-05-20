TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took charge of the Democratic Progressive Party on Wednesday (May 20), setting out three goals as she resumed the position of the party chair for the fifth time.

Tsai returned to the DPP headquarters on Wednesday afternoon after officially embarking on another four-year tenure as president. She resigned as the DPP chair in late 2018 after the party suffered a major defeat in local elections.

Accompanied by her top aide Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀), who has been named the party’s new secretary-general, Tsai envisioned three goals for the party to be focused on over the next four years, the first of which is an expansion of the party's membership.

The DPP needs to actively seek more members from different parts of society so that the party can remain competitive and progressive, Tsai said. The DPP will need its supporters and the general public to stand with the party and change Taiwan with actions, she added.

Her second goal is to foster young talent within the party. As the ruling party, the DPP should pursue innovation while guaranteeing stability, Tsai said. She also stated that while the party values experience and legacy, she hopes that more cross-generational collaborations would be encouraged in the future.

Tsai's third goal is to continue the momentum gained by the DPP over social media during the presidential election. She went on to say that the party's organization should be slightly restructured in response to the need of growing the party’s internet presence, which is generally considered stronger than the opposition Kuomintang.