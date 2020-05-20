TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on Wednesday (May 20) warned of increased chances of “disastrous” rainfall in Taiwan, beginning Thursday and continuing until Saturday, as a stationary front is expected to gradually move northward.

As the stationary front moves southwards on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are expected across Taiwan, with higher chances of severe weather, such as thunderbolts, strong winds, and heavy downpours occurring in central and southern Taiwan, according to CNA.

The meteorologist further pointed out that the stationary front will move northwards from Thursday to Saturday as southwestern winds increase in intensity, causing the weather to become even more unstable. He reminded the public to pay close attention to the Central Weather Bureau’s instant messages and reports.

Rainfall will taper off on Sunday as the stationary front moves southward to the Bashi Channel, but as the front begins to move north slowly from next Monday to Wednesday, rains are expected for all Taiwan, and the public should once again be on the lookout for severe weather and disastrous rainfall, Wu added.