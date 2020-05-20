  1. Home
  2. Politics

Biden voices strong support for Taiwan in congratulating Tsai

Biden's congratulatory message to Tsai sign of new Taiwan strategy

  456
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/20 15:35
Joe Biden. (Facebook, @joebiden photo)

Joe Biden. (Facebook, @joebiden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (May 19) in the U.S. congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her second inauguration as president, as part of a shift away from "engaging" with China and toward supporting Taiwan.

At 8:46 a.m., Tsai on her Twitter page on Wednesday morning (May 20) announced that inauguration activities were underway, and she welcomed followers to join her as she took her oath of office. At 9 a.m., Tsai was sworn into office to begin her second term as Taiwan's president.

Two hours later, Biden retweeted Tsai's post and congratulated the president on her second term. He wrote that Taiwan's "thriving democracy and response to COVID-19 are an example to the world."

Biden then closed by emphasizing that U.S. support for Taiwan "must remain strong, principled, and bipartisan." Within four hours, the tweet gained 6,261 likes, 1,327 retweets, and 559 comments.

The former vice president has many decades of experience in shaping America's foreign policy toward Taiwan. In 1979, Biden voted in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

Over the decades, he was an advocate of the "engagement with China" doctrine, while at the same time practicing a policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan. In an op-ed posted in the Washington Posted titled "Not So Deft on Taiwan," Biden defined his strategy as one in which "we reserved the right to use force to defend Taiwan but kept mum about the circumstances in which we might, or might not, intervene in a war across the Taiwan Strait."

Biden had maintained his engagement doctrine with China throughout his years as vice president in the Obama administration.This continued as of May of last year, when he mocked Trump's trade war with China and famously said: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man… they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what: they’re not competition for us."

In recent months as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has ravaged the U.S. and American public opinion has turned against China, Biden has jettisoned the engagement doctrine and has shifted to a strategy of attacking Trump for not being tough enough on China at the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Biden is also becoming more overtly supportive of Taiwan, as evidenced by the fact that he was the first Democratic presidential candidate to congratulate Tsai on her successful reelection in January, tweeting that "The United States should continue strengthening our ties with Taiwan and other like-minded democracies."
US Taiwan relations
Taiwan US relations
Joe Biden
Tsai Ing-wen
inauguration
Taiwan President

RELATED ARTICLES

Mike Pompeo congratulates 'Taiwan's President' Tsai Ing-wen on inauguration
Mike Pompeo congratulates 'Taiwan's President' Tsai Ing-wen on inauguration
2020/05/20 10:32
Tsai Ing-wen sworn into office as Taiwan president
Tsai Ing-wen sworn into office as Taiwan president
2020/05/20 09:41
Legislator suggests Taiwan Presidential Office data breach an intentional leak
Legislator suggests Taiwan Presidential Office data breach an intentional leak
2020/05/19 15:56
Microsoft Bing translates Taiwan ‘president’ into ‘regional leader'
Microsoft Bing translates Taiwan ‘president’ into ‘regional leader'
2020/05/19 15:53
New appointments to Taiwan's Cabinet announced
New appointments to Taiwan's Cabinet announced
2020/05/19 15:00