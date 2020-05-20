  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: How the virus changed my street -- for the better

By ELIZABETH DALZIEL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/20 14:27
Nanette Street looks out her window as she remains home observing lockdown guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Saturda...
Jude 5, and Zofia 4, play in their pajamas outside their door at home while their mom, Katharine, looks out from her door while on lockdown due to the...
Cristopher Talbot-Ponsonby, a lifetime resident of Berkhamsted, England, looks out of his window during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, April 2, 20...
Chloe Kelly stands at her door dressed up and in a hard hat in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, April 3, 2020. Despite the lockdown Chloe and her sister ...
Theresa and Bill Dallender enjoy an impromptu concert from their neighbor across the street, Clare O'Connell, a concert cello player and her husband D...
Isaac Skelding stands outside his front door as the neighbor's cat looks inside his house in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Isaac who...
Ben Fox holds his youngest son Sam upside down as Joseph, 7, and Stella 9, peek from behind him, as his family stays at home due to the coronavirus ou...
Ava Pendergast, 7, and Jessica Pendergast, 3, get their scooters ready for their daily mid-day exercise as the government lockdown guidelines allowed ...
Bob and Sue Parsons look out from their window in Berkhamsted, England, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Bob and his wife Sue have lived there for 40 years. ...
Ellie Davis looks out from her living room window surrounded by posters she made to thank the National Health Service in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday...
Clare O'Connell, a Concert cellist and her husband Dom Shovelton, a composer, offer an impromptu concert from their front door as neighbors flocked to...
Jessica Pendergast listens to concert cellist Clare O'Connell and her husband Dom Shovelton offer an impromptu concert from their front door in Berkha...
Jo Banks drinks a shandy in her front garden decorated with bunting and a Union Jack during Victory in Europe Day celebrations in Berkhamsted, England...
Louise and Will Jenkins look at Clementine curtsey as she prepares for her ballet lesson on Zoom in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020. As ...
Catherine and Lloyde embrace in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The couple are happy to be reunited after a long month separation whe...
The Bowden family, Helen, Richard William and Tom look out from their window during the lockdown as they observe social distancing due to coronavirus ...
Astrid 5, and Martha 3, enjoy a scoot along their home's alley and a little freedom during the Easter holidays in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, April...
Nyree O'Brien, a music teacher and neighbor plays the flute as she directs a socially distant concert during Victory in Europe Day in Berkhamsted, Eng...
Kirsty, husband Dennis, Sophie, 8, and George, 6, enjoy a Carlton family favorite game of Twister in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP...
Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr i...
Jenny and Rob Kelly sip wine next to their recycling bin as they enjoy an impromptu cello concert from their neighbor outside their home in Berkhamste...
Meg Johnson-Jones, right, who is painting a mural to acknowledge workers in the National Health Service looks at Ivy shake her paw with her dad Mat Se...
Neighbors gather to play "We'll meet again" for a socially distant concert during Victory in Europe Day celebrations during the coronavirus outbreak i...
Photographer Elizabeth Dalziel's family, Ben, 10, right, and Joe, 7, left, clap along with her husband Rob Hodge as people come out to cheer for the N...
Bob works on his home during lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bob Parsons and his wife Sue h...

BERKHAMSTED, England (AP) — I’ve been living on my street for about 10 years, in a little market town outside London called Berkhamsted. In a very English way, I knew almost nothing about my neighbors. Everyone kept to their own business.

My street is 322 meters (352 yards) long and over a century old, with late Victorian brick fronts, all similar in architectural style. But inside each house is a unique story.

As the coronavirus lockdown tightened its grip and residents shut their front doors, a few neighbors created a Whatsapp group for the street. From there on, everything began to change.

People began introducing themselves to one another online, sharing news, asking if anyone needed extra groceries, or offering surplus toys and baked goods. The group grew to 98 members.

Kids who missed out on their birthday parties get a chorus of happy birthday songs up and down the block and balloons hanging from front windows. We’ve raised donations for women facing domestic abuse.

It took social distancing to bring us closer.

I’m originally from Mexico, with postings that have taken me from the Middle East to Asia and the Americas. When I arrived in Britain, I found myself in a little patch of England with its ancient buildings and Harry Potter woods that seemed no less exotic than anywhere else I’d been.

When the pandemic came along, I did what came naturally as a photographer. One by one, I’ve been capturing the people living around me.

Clare O'Connell, a concert cellist at Number 51, offers impromptu concerts from her front garden. On Victory in Europe Day, May 8, Nyree O’Brien directed a community band that played the World War II-era hit “We’ll meet again." The youngest member is 5.

Band members plan to play the Beatles' “Come Together” next.

“Because truly, that is what we all want to do,” she said.

My town first appeared in written records in 970, and is included in the Domesday Book. It survived plagues that ravaged Britain in the 1300s and 1600s. Since my block was built, it has seen the Spanish Flu and two world wars. Long after we’ve gone, new residents will see things I cannot even imagine.

But for now, here’s a record of my neighbors and the people I’ve grown to know, thanks to social distancing.

___

