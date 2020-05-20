TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 20) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the 13th straight day without an imported case and 38 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 440.

The CECC announced that they received 224 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Tuesday (May 19). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 69,876 COVID-19 tests, with 68,824 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 38 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 402 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only 31 patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

Chen then read two paragraphs from a statement released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calling for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly. The following are the excerpts that Chen read aloud: