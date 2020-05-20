President Tsai Ing-wen delivered her inaugural address on May 20. President Tsai Ing-wen delivered her inaugural address on May 20. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) officially began her second term today, several U.S. officials offered their congratulations and praised Taiwan as a model of democracy.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement congratulating Tsai on her second term as president. “The United States has long considered Taiwan a force for good in the world and a reliable partner,” he said. This is the first time an American secretary of state has officially congratulated a Taiwanese president on their inauguration, CNA reported.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tipped his hat to Tsai on Twitter, saying that “Taiwan's thriving democracy and response to COVID-19 are an example to the world. America's support for Taiwan must remain strong, principled, and bipartisan.”

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also expressed her congratulations to Tsai over Twitter. She said of Taiwan: “We share a vision of rule of law, transparency, prosperity, and security for all.”

Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, tweeted that Tsai's inauguration shows Taiwan is a model of democracy and a reliable partner in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

Over on Capitol Hill, Michael McCaul, the lead Republican in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, also lauded Tsai on her second term: “I look forward to continuing to work with President Tsai as she writes Taiwan's next chapter as a democratic inspiration to those who seek freedom around the world.”

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn sent out two tweets back to back, one in English and another in Mandarin, congratulating Tsai on her historic victory. “You have proven yourself to be a capable, compassionate leader who never fails to put the needs of your people above the demands of politics. I look forward to many years of strong cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan,” she wrote.