People walk past the torii, a gateway at the entrance to Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shinto shrine, in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Sunday, Ma... People walk past the torii, a gateway at the entrance to Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shinto shrine, in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Sunday, May 17, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Women speak in front of a bar on an ally of bar streets in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, ... Women speak in front of a bar on an ally of bar streets in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Men chat while drinking at an empty courtyard at a business district in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state o... Men chat while drinking at an empty courtyard at a business district in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A group of boys and girls, wearing face masks, walk on tiles at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Kan... A group of boys and girls, wearing face masks, walk on tiles at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

People play in a park in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to fo... People play in a park in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the request for a self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Park goers gather at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those will... Park goers gather at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the request for a self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People rest on the grasses at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus... People rest on the grasses at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokoha... People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Cars are caught in traffic jam near a beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Sunday, May 17, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a corona... Cars are caught in traffic jam near a beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Sunday, May 17, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Surfers go surfing off Katase-kaigan beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, April 21, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus s... Surfers go surfing off Katase-kaigan beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, April 21, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

With an entrance door left open for ventilation, a hairstylist and a customer wearing protective masks are seen in Tokyo Wednesday, May 13, 2020. In t... With an entrance door left open for ventilation, a hairstylist and a customer wearing protective masks are seen in Tokyo Wednesday, May 13, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the request for a self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through China Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, M... People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through China Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, May 8, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (Koji Sasahara)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus enjoy shopping in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Wednesday,... People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus enjoy shopping in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. While Kanagawa is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Customers have lunch at a restaurant in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pit... Customers have lunch at a restaurant in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People have drink at a bar along a street in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is ... People have drink at a bar along a street in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People drink at a bar in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those will... People drink at a bar in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. Banners hanging on the bar read: "Lunch boxes have been started." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People drink at a bar in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those will... People drink at a bar in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People gather for dinner and drinks at a restaurant in Tokyo May 11, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pittin... People gather for dinner and drinks at a restaurant in Tokyo May 11, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the request for a self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People walk across the popular "scramble" intersection in Shibuya in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, t... People walk across the popular "scramble" intersection in Shibuya in Tokyo Friday, May 15, 2020. In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the request for a self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

TOKYO (AP) — The popular “scramble” intersection in Tokyo’s downtown Shibuya district looks uncrowded, but eateries and pubs on backstreets are busy. Meanwhile, narrow suburban shopping streets are jammed on weekends, with families strolling and heading to lunch. Some bars and restaurants are open past a requested 8 p.m. closing time.

While Tokyo is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow requests for self-restraint against a sizable minority resisting the calls to stay home.

With signs of the infections slowing, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency in all but eight of the 47 Japanese prefectures on May 14, two weeks ahead of schedule. Restrictions are still in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido and four other prefectures where experts say risks remain.

But as stores begin to reopen, people are more apt to shrug off the stay-at-home request.

The state of emergency gives local leaders the legal bases to request social distancing measures but does not impose penalties. Abe has ensured that Japan does not adopt European-style hard lockdowns that would paralyze the economy. While there are growing calls for business restarts, some worry that hasty reopenings will invite a resurgence in infections.

Abe said he’ll have a meeting with experts this week to decide if the state of emergency can be lifted in the remaining areas.

Most restaurants and pubs still can operate, though with shorter hours, and grocery, convenience stores and public transport remain open as usual. There are few incentives to close shops.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike plans to reopen businesses in three phases once the state of emergency is lifted, starting with the lowest-risk facilities like museums and libraries. In the second phase, theaters will be allowed to reopen and business hours for restaurants and bars will be extended. The final phase will apply to all but cluster-prone facilities such as nightclubs.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura warned people against loosening up now, “or new infections will rise back and there is a possibility we won’t able to lift the emergency by end of the month.”

Japan has about 16,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including around 750 deaths.