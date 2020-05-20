TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cross-strait tensions continue to build, Foreign Policy magazine on Monday (May 18) pointed out China's aggressive attitude toward Taiwan has pushed more Taiwanese to believe that formal independence may be the "only reasonable next step."

In an editorial titled "Beijing is pushing the Taiwanese toward independence hard and fast," the writers believe a primary driver behind President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) reelection is a shift in Taiwanese identity, partly in response to Beijing's harassment. The article mentions that 83 percent of the island's residents now identify themselves as Taiwanese rather than Chinese, according to a poll released by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) in February.

It also noted that Taiwan lost seven diplomatic allies due to Chinese pressure during Tsai's first term. The Chinese government has also continued to block Taiwan from participating in important global conferences, including the World Health Assembly (WHA), despite the Tsai administration's success in handling the coronavirus threat.

In the views of the writers, Beijing's "strong-arm tactics" and its repression of Hong Kong have only helped to push more Taiwanese further away. It urged China to reconsider its cross-strait approach and to sit down with Taiwanese leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern.