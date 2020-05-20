  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Celebrating high school seniors amid pandemic

By SUSAN WALSH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/20 06:10
A photo of South River High School Class of 2020 senior Melina Cramer is displayed in the window of her home in Edgewater, Md., Tuesday, April 21, 202...
Lisa Sullivan, center, and her son Joey Hartge, left, install balloons along a fence at their Edgewater, Md., home Saturday, April 25, 2020, as their ...
A sign hangs outside the South River High School in Edgewater, Md., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a groups of seniors decorated the school in caution...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Jackson Pedersen of Crofton, Md., waits for the start of a community-organized parade through Edgewater, ...
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors Chesnie Bell, second from right, and her best friend Meghan Wilborn, right, wear their prom dresses as t...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Jocelyn Fillius, 18, of Churchtom, Md., second from right, along with other South River High School senio...
South River High School STEM Department Chair Jessica Lyon, left, presents Autumn Hengen, right, with the STEM Hawk Award, during an event at South Ri...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Cheyenne Lustig of Crofton, Md., prepares to drive herself during a community-organized parade through Ed...
A car is decorated to celebrate the South River High School Class of 2020 during a family parade in Edgewater, Md., Monday, April 20, 2020. Many of th...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Aly Yates of Edgewater, Md., jumps over caution tape outside the South River High School in Edgewater, Md...
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors, from left, Jocelyn Fillius, 18, of Churchton, Md., Claire Twomey, 17, and Charmi Patel, 18, both of Cro...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Ashley Reed, 17, of Edgewater Md., waits for the start of a community-organized parade that began in the ...
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at South River High School in Edg...
South River High School seniors Sam Peterson, left, and his cousin Harley Snead, right, both from Edgewater, Md., toss their caps for a photo shoot wi...
South River High School Class of 2020 senior Isabel McGuire, center, flanked by her parents Mickey McGuire, left, and Catherine McGuire, right, watch ...
South Rive High School Class of 2020 senior Hogan Cassell, right, puts out his hand in an attempt to catch documents as the wind blows them past South...

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — No prom. No graduation. No award ceremonies. No last school pranks.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of so much, but parents at one Maryland high school were determined to make their children's senior spring memorable nonetheless.

They scoured the internet to see how other families were celebrating their kids. In the end, the community did it all to send off the graduates of Edgewater’s South River High School in style — a mishmash of car parades and drive-thru award ceremonies, house decorating and an adopt-a-senior program.

Trish Bell couldn't bear to see her daughter, Chesnie Bell, miss prom. So she arranged for friends and family to drive by the house, while Chesnie — in a floor-length red gown — waved from the front yard with a friend.

That was just one of several parades. Others were more formal: Students in cars met at the high school and got a police and fire escort as they wound their way through the town just south of Annapolis, honking their horns while onlookers held up signs and cheered them on.

Families with seniors decorated their homes; teachers handed out awards, caps and gowns and school swag at a drive-thru “ceremony” in the school parking lot; and the seniors got in one last gag, covering the high school with caution tape.

Many students also participated in the county's “adopt-a-senior” program, in which community members volunteer to buy gifts for a graduating student they don't know. The families often met when the gifts were given — creating new connections even during a time marked by isolation.